Popeyes Has Run Out Of Chicken Sandwiches And Customers Are Beefing

Now that’s clucked up.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen released a new chicken sandwich a few weeks ago that became a highly coveted fast food menu item, leading to long lines for customers.

The company even went wing-to-wing with Chick-Fil-A over who had the best sandwich.

However, the price of success was a massive shortage. On Tuesday, the chicken chain announced via social media that the sandwich is sold out.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Remaining inventory is expected to be depleted by the end of the week, according to CNBC. The chain hopes to bring the sandwich back as soon as possible and promises it will be on the menu full time.

Popeyes released a statement explaining that a supply that was supposed to last for seven weeks sold out in only two.

JUST IN: ⁦@PopeyesChicken⁩ statement on running out of Chicken Sandwiches. Supply forecasted to last 7 weeks sold out in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jU8oYbcvSc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2019

As you might expect, some gourmands had beef with the news:

I'm really confused how a national fast food chain can run out of a sandwich. Are they premade and shipped to the various Popeyes locations? Or did every single Popeyes run out of the exact chicken they use and all of the other ingredients?



I have so many questions. https://t.co/y2qbswKYOH — David Lauterbach (@Lauterbach__) August 27, 2019

How does a chicken restaurant run out of chicken? I’m taking my money & talent back to Chick-Fil-A. They would never. pic.twitter.com/ssajUxJPbL — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 27, 2019

how exactly does a chicken restaurant... run out of chicken.. like if i have to I WILL BRING SOME CHICKENS LOL — taylor 💜 (@ItsRoca) August 27, 2019

You ran your mouth online only to not be able to handle the influx of sales. You were supposed to defeat the homophobic chic fil A & you flopped. AGAIN pic.twitter.com/08ih2yQUAt — Drebae💎 (@Drebae_) August 27, 2019

Add the Popeyes sandwich to the list of things I’ll never experience, along the thrill of seeing my favorite teams win a championship — Luke Mayeux (@LukeMayeux) August 27, 2019

Y’all are gonna milk this shit and treat it like the McRib huh? — Genesis (not Nintendo) (@WelIActuaIIy) August 27, 2019

Some people had theories ...

I don't think Popeyes is necessarily "sold out" of sandwiches, but they've gotta find a way to control all this madness that won't seem to die down — Bitch, You STILL Ain’t No Nerd? (@ByeBritt_) August 27, 2019

... and others had serious questions.

Well how do I be gay and enjoy a fried chicken sandwich in the meantime?! — Jake (@jakestewy) August 27, 2019

Although some Twitter users vowed to go back to Chick-Fil-A for their chicken sandwich fix, one guy suggested that might not be a good idea.