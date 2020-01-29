Popeyes Just Launched A Clothing Line That Looks Exactly Like Ivy Park

The devil works hard ― but the Popeyes marketing team works harder.

From the brand that brought you the sandwich comes the chain’s next viral moment: a Popeyes clothing line. It’s chic, it’s orange and maroon ― it, uh, looks exactly like Beyoncé’s now sold-out Ivy Park collection for Adidas.

Popeyes It's a good day for everyone who loves Popeyes and missed out on Ivy Park before it sold out.

It’s a true “chicken and egg” moment. The Ivy Park collection came out first, but fans were quick to point out that the color scheme matched the beloved chain’s signature colors:

OMG! Beyonce designed her Ivy Park x Adidas collection in the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich color way. I stan a marketing Queen! 😂 #IvyParkXAdidas pic.twitter.com/BcTjjq5STS — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) January 18, 2020

Basically, everyone who had a hand in both of these marketing campaigns deserves a raise, or at least a lifetime supply of Popeyes.

Popeyes So good.

The chain used real team members to model the 10-piece collection of items from the Popeyes uniform, which includes hats, sweatshirts, jackets and more.

It’s a more affordable alternative to the Ivy Park collection. Items range from $10 to $40, with 100% of proceeds going to the Popeyes Foundation, which has a mission to “strengthen our communities with food and support in times of need.”

https://t.co/0bKZf6YJaI



no shade



i'd wear some of this stuff. — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) January 29, 2020

Also. I hope we never stop talking about Popeyes Marketing team.



THIS IS AMAZING. They did their own version of Ivy Park merch. https://t.co/7WAsJOLeOu pic.twitter.com/akGn6Mjo3j — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) January 29, 2020