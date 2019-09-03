CRIME

Armed Group Rushes Popeye's After Discovering Chicken Sandwich Is Sold Out

America's frenzy over the Popeye's chicken sandwich apparently still hasn't come to an end.

The chicken sandwich saga reached a new level of madness Monday evening when an armed group of people rushed a Popeye’s restaurant in southeast Houston. 

Employees told an ABC13 reporter on the scene that a group including two women and three men rushed the door of the store after they were told in the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out. They reportedly left a baby in their vehicle.

Staff told local reporters they were able to lock the group out of the restaurant. No injuries were reported, and police are working on a description of the suspects, ABC13 reported.

Houston Police confirmed to HuffPost that they received a call just before 9 p.m. regarding five or six people in a vehicle. They said one man pulled a gun on employees after Popeye’s ran out of the chicken sandwich, and that employees ran to the back of the restaurant.

The now-notorious Popeye’s chicken sandwich was at the center of a chaotic, chicken-filled whirlwind across the nation last month after the product went viral due to a Twitter war between the chain and competitor Chick-fil-A.

It was a menu item that no doubt ruined many a Popeye’s employee’s day as staff were reportedly forced to work hours of overtime to meet the massive demand. The chain announced they had sold out nationwide last Tuesday ― just over two weeks after launching the item.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Trends Reporter
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Police Popeyes Sandwiches
CONVERSATIONS