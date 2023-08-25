27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Popular items from this list:
A four-pack of rug grippers equipped with a renter-friendly adhesive
Promising review:
"When I first unwrapped these, I was surprised by how sticky they felt just against the skin on my hands. Not 'tape' sticky, but ultra-grippy. I installed six of them along the sides of my runner after running a vacuum on the floor and a lint roller along the bottom of the rug itself. (I also tossed the completely useless rug pad I had underneath). When I first tested it, the rug slid. I thought for sure these wouldn’t work and I would come home to a crooked or folded-up rug. Surprise!! These little babies settled right onto the hardwood floors and their grippy action is in full effect now.
I have roommates, dogs, a handyman was even here today, and typically without fail the rug slides or folds up. Not today!! I’m going to be buying a half dozen more of these for bathrooms and other rugs!! Can’t say how they hold up to washing, but if you’re skeptical at first, just give them a chance to settle!" — Chelsea
A Tayeka Original water bottle that has a cult following
Promising review:
"I am compelled to write this review as I'm sitting on the beach, in summer, trying to melt the rest of the ice in my Takeya bottle. We are on hour 3 and it's hot out. The fact that there is STILL ice in this thing is amazing. This bottle is awesome. Buy it." — Amazon Customer
An Instant Pot
Promising review:
"I’m still obsessed with my Instant Pot. I do everything from ribs, chile verde, beans, butter chicken, stock, beef and mushroom stew.... it’s really opened our minds to foods we would never have made before.
I don’t use my oven most of the year due to how hot it is here but the Instant Pot helps me do all those fun meals that we miss during the summer!" — Tempemom
A single-serve Keurig
Promising review
: "I have been using the cone/filter system to make my morning coffee for years. I had some messes- grounds getting spilled, coffee over flowing etc and decided to go with a Keurig. So easy, such a good cup of coffee, no mess and looks sleek sitting on the counter. I bought a drawer
that is shown in picture 1. I’d recommend that add-on." — Lucia
A portable car vacuum cleaner
Promising review:
"This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12-volt car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction then buy a shop vac. Also, the attachments are fantastic." —Sally
A beachwood dish brush
Promising review:
"These brushes are simply designed, but more effective than any of the other modern scrubbers I had around. I threw away all the gaudy plastic crap and now I keep one of these for pans, one for produce, and a bottle brush. I like how they look sitting out in a nice glass holder, but more importantly, they do a great job of scrubbing! It kind of felt like a splurge to change to the natural brush line-up, but it's been well-worth the up front cost. These clean off wonderfully and are still in mint condition after lots of use." — Elizabeth Baur
A mattress protector that's hypoallergenic AND waterproof
Promising review:
"We have had this for a year and it is still working properly. It does its job as expected. Washing it doesn’t harm it or shrink it. When we need to replace it, we will be buying this again. 10/10 would recommend!!
" — Sara
A 12-pack of nonstick, silicone, reusable cupcake liners
Promising review:
"I have always wanted to buy silicone cups because I love to bake (but hate foil and paper cups), so I'm glad I finally got around to it. These are perfect. They are fun and colorful, and despite feeling thin, they are very durable and hold up to oven temperatures no problem. I didn't have to adjust baking times or grease the cups. My muffins came out really easily with minimal residue. A little tedious to clean because the crumbs get caught in the grooves, but not a huge deal.
I just flipped them inside out and scrubbed with hot water and soap. I would definitely recommend these for any baker!" — Paula
A no-brainer squeegee tool for cleaning up greasy pans
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my life?? Get it now!!!
Squeegee your countertops! Wipe off dinner plates! Wipe out batter from bowls! You need this!
" — SGab
A Bentgo five-compartment bento box
Promising review:
"We have had the Bentgo plastic lunch boxes for a long time now and we absolutely ADORE them! Seriously, I will never use another brand of lunch boxes again! Never. Ever. We started by just buying one Bentgo lunchbox for each child to see if it was something that would work for our busy family. We are so glad we did. All we could think was, why in the world did we not do this before? It was totally worth the investment. The plastic Bentgo lunch boxes were just the right size for our kids. The portion sections of the boxes were great and we love how the lunchbox comes in just two simple pieces. No more washing three to four containers and lids from each lunchbox every day per kid. We went from washing a total of more than 10+ containers and an additional 10+ lids a day (three school kids) to only washing three.
The best part is that they rinse off so easily. They are even dishwasher safe! They are so easy to wash that our kids wash their own lunch boxes and we check them. Plus no leaks! — Review Queen
And a four-pack of slim ice packs
Promising review:
"These have worked great for my kid's school lunches. Works well in an insulated lunch bag to keep food chilled. The coolers are still cold to the touch when I take them out of my daughter's lunch box after she returns home from school.
The thin size is perfect for not taking up too much space. I've had them for a few months, have sent one in school lunches everyday, and I have not had any problems with leaking." — abh17
A freezable lunch bag
Promising review:
"I was absolutely FED UP with having to constantly having to buy ice packs for my kindergartener's lunch box.
Every day it seemed like he was forgetting it or just outright losing it! NOT ANYMORE! The whole front is that squishy freezing gel stuff and the bottom part too. Just slap that baby in the freezer the night before and you're good to go in the morning. Keeps it cold so long! Some days we've forgotten the lunchbox in the car, and when we go get it's still cold! Over 12 hours later and it's still COLD! This lunch box is a must-buy
"— Summer LaMoureaux
A mini handheld fan
Promising review:
"This device is absolutely amazing!
The fan is surprisingly powerful. The flashlight works perfectly, and the power bank is a lifesaver. Currently using it to charge my phone as we have no power and tornado warnings. It lasts forever with a full charge. I completely forgot about the power bank until now and decided I just have to get my review in. Truly worth every penny.
It is a little bulky for my smaller purse that’s clutch-sized, but I still keep this in my car if I can’t carry it. This has become a necessity
." — LAK78
An indoor flying insects trap
Promising review:
"I love these inexpensive little fly traps
. I bought two, then came back and bought two more plus the sticky refills. We keep our trash in the garage and the flies are terrible, even with the lids on the cans. These are catching so many flies that I'm changing out the sticky card every day.
They are super simple and easy to use. One thing to remember is that the flies and other flying bugs are drawn to the light. So they work best in a space that's a little dark. They're perfect in our garage with the lights off, and in our kitchen at night or with the overhead lights turned off." — D. Anderson
An ant-killing bait
Promising review:
"The product worked well. They all come attached together and were a little difficult to separate cleanly, but this doesn't effect its use and wasn't much of a problem. I had noticed a few ants around over the span of a month or so. After placing the traps, the next day I noticed many more around the traps. By the end of the day after that, there was not a single live ant left.
Strongly recommend!" — Chris
A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows
Promising review:
"Due to packaging they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud.
I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. First morning I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder, and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." — Amazon Customer
An Eddie Bauer reversible throw blanket
Promising review
: "I'm obsessed with buffalo check pattern lately and this blanket is exactly what I wanted for my living room. It's very soft and fluffy
, not quite long enough to cover your whole body from neck to toes, but perfect for setting on your lap or wrapping around your shoulders. Unfortunately, it's too comfy and my dog stole it (along with every other pillow and blanket in the apartment) from me!" — Erika Gudmundson
A high BTU unit to make your home the icebox of your dreams
Promising review
: "We’ve had this AC unit for a few days, and it’s working pretty well. We installed it in our master bedroom upstairs, which gets warmer than the rest of the house, and it’s kept it nice and cool. The bedroom has high ceilings, and we previously had an 8,000 BTU window unit that was struggling to keep the room cold. This 14,000 BTU stand-alone, portable unit definitely works harder and keeps the room cooler. The unit goes down to 64, which should be more than cold enough for folks. It also has a dehumidifier and fan, but we don’t plan to use those functions. There is a drain for the unit at the bottom in the very back, but you can keep it plugged. The unit is supposedly self-evaporating, meaning there shouldn’t be much if any, water to drain. You can keep the drain open, though and have a water pan sitting at the same level or below it if you think there might be water to drain. The unit will actually shut off automatically if it does fill with water and the drain is plugged, so that is a good fail-safe function." — Clifton R. Baker
A 2-inch (or 3-inch), gel-infused memory foam mattress pad
Promising review:
"I had to buy a new mattress topper and was looking for a great quality one that wasn’t that expensive. It’s winter here so, yes our heating is on. I started sweating and sort of sticking to the bed out of nowhere. I have never done that before. So I put a blanket under me which helped with the stickiness but worsened the sweating problem. So I ordered this one and now I sleep comfortably.
No sweating or stickiness. Just careful with liquids. It’s foam and sucks it up and takes a while to dry. That might not be obvious for some people. Five stars, would recommend." — Teresa Benson
A Stanley tumbler alternative
Promising review:
"My daughter wanted a Stanley cup for her birthday but knowing the prices, she was all about a good [alternative]. Her friends at school think she got the real thing! It comes with two different straws, two different lids (one clear that she LOVES and one opaque also great), and rubber bottom sleeve.
The quality and color is absolutely amazing that I am definitely going to order one for myself!" — Jessica Lentz-shannon
A set of satin pillowcases that'll keep your bedhead to a minimum
Promising review:
"I love my new pillowcases. I threw them in the wash on normal cycle and in the dryer on normal temp and they came out perfect. No extra special care/maintenance needed. The color is vibrant and didn't fade in the wash. I will be ordering more." — Angela Phillips
A clear shoe storage box for all you sneakerheads
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about how good these would be because (1) they were so affordable, (2) they looked like the plastic might be too flimsy, and (3) I wasn't sure if I would give up in frustration trying to assemble them. But everything I was worried about has proven to be no problem. They're sturdy, and they were super easy to put together. Once I overcame the learning curve of building the first one, I put together subsequent boxes in about 30 seconds each. I am soooo happy with how organized and tidy my shoes are. I love that the boxes are transparent so I can see what's inside each one.
They are super easy to open and close, and I was able to put more than one pair in some of the boxes. For example, I put three pairs of flip-flops into one box. Some of my larger shoes (like winter boots) need a whole box due to their size. I will definitely be ordering more!" — RichGirl
A set of grocery organizer bins
Promising review:
"These are so helpful if your fridge is cluttered. I bought these for my mom who is an extremely cluttered person. I love her to death, but she is not an organized person. Her fridge used to look wild. There would be food piled on top of food, and small jars and containers EVERYWHERE. I bought her these to help her organize everything. Now she can see what she has and everything has a place." — MioRioZio
A set of 8 space-saver bags
Promising review:
"These were life savers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these!
I used two medium in my carry-on and my husband used three in his carry-on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four jeans, multiple blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing.
And still had room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." — Amazon Customer
A portable handheld steamer
Promising review:
"This is the best clothes steamer I've seen. This thing works great getting wrinkles out of my dress shirts and slacks and refreshes clothes in between trips to the dry cleaner. Just that alone will pay for itself in no time." — M.I.U.W. 104
A 6-quart salad spinner
Promising review
: "This is the best salad spinner I've ever owned. It's large enough to hold two stalks of romaine lettuce each cleaning. I lay the stalk on its side and cut approx. 2 inches off the end of the stalk. I slice the remaining stalk in 1.5-inch slices. Place the sliced stalks in the basket and rinse under the faucet. Place the basket in the bowl and pump about 15 times. Pour out collected water and pump again. I place the lettuce in a container with a couple of sheets of paper towel and cover with a tight lid. The lettuce lasts for at least 10 days in the fridge with no browning. Love mine so much I purchased three more for family members." — Amazon Customer
A dryer lint brush
Promising review:
"Work perfectly for scrubbing the stuck lint out of the insides of your dryer. Everyone who owns a dryer should have these, they're basic safety equipment. Clean that lint, and reduce fire hazard and make the machine more efficient.
They're long enough, strong enough, and just flexible enough without being too flexible." — Winged Wolf