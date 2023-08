27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

A high BTU unit to make your home the icebox of your dreams

: "We’ve had this AC unit for a few days, and it’s working pretty well. We installed it in our master bedroom upstairs, which gets warmer than the rest of the house, and it’s kept it nice and cool. The bedroom has high ceilings, and we previously had an 8,000 BTU window unit that was struggling to keep the room cold. This 14,000 BTU stand-alone, portable unit definitely works harder and keeps the room cooler. The unit goes down to 64, which should be more than cold enough for folks. It also has a dehumidifier and fan, but we don’t plan to use those functions. There is a drain for the unit at the bottom in the very back, but you can keep it plugged. The unit is supposedly self-evaporating, meaning there shouldn’t be much if any, water to drain. You can keep the drain open, though and have a water pan sitting at the same level or below it if you think there might be water to drain. The unit will actually shut off automatically if it does fill with water and the drain is plugged, so that is a good fail-safe function." — Clifton R. Baker