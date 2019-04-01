Parenting

The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2019 ... So Far

Nameberry released its first-quarter analysis.
Nameberry tracks baby name popularity throughout the year.&nbsp;
We’re a quarter of the way through 2019, and there are already some interesting new trends in the world of baby names.

The folks at Nameberry have been tracking the most popular names of 2019 so far, and they’ve identified Posie and Milo as the current top names for girls and boys, respectively. Nameberry’s most popular names list is based on number of views each name page received on the website in a given time period.

“We’re measuring which names attract the most interest from parents in real time versus how many babies actually receive these names,” said Nameberry co-founder and CEO Pamela Redmond. “Given the 18-month time lag on name statistics from the Social Security Administration, this is the most accurate way for expectant parents to gauge which names are most likely to be popular in 2019.”

Posie and Milo replace Olivia and Atticus, which were Nameberry’s top names of 2018. Like Posie, Aurora and Maeve entered the Top 5 rankings for the first time this year.

Satran noted that Posie, which can also be spelled Posy and Posey, captures multiple baby name trends ― including vintage names, nature names and names that can be used on their own or as short forms of longer names. She said Milo could owe its rise in popularity in part to Milo Ventimiglia, who stars on the hit show “This Is Us.”

The Nameberry experts also identified trends such as “ancient” names (Aurora, Freya and Cassius), biblical favorites (Adah and Asher) and literary picks (Ophelia, Silas and Lyra).

Below, find Nameberry’s Top 50 names of 2019 so far for girls and boys. Visit the website for more trends and the full Top 1,000 lists.

Girls

  1. Posie
  2. Isla
  3. Olivia
  4. Aurora
  5. Maeve
  6. Cora
  7. Amara
  8. Ada
  9. Amelia
  10. Charlotte
  11. Genevieve
  12. Ophelia
  13. Ava
  14. Rose
  15. Eleanor
  16. Lucy
  17. Astrid
  18. Freya
  19. Elodie
  20. Luna
  21. Adelaide
  22. Eloise
  23. Anna
  24. Adah
  25. Iris
  26. Violet
  27. Thea
  28. Adeline
  29. Evelyn
  30. Alice
  31. Jane
  32. Aurelia
  33. Elizabeth
  34. Nora
  35. Ivy
  36. Elsie
  37. Maia
  38. Imogen
  39. Hazel
  40. Esme
  41. Arabella
  42. Penelope
  43. Maisie
  44. Eliza
  45. Josephine
  46. Clara
  47. Lyra
  48. Willa
  49. Chloe
  50. Phoebe

Boys

  1. Milo
  2. Jasper
  3. Atticus
  4. Theodore
  5. Asher
  6. Silas
  7. Jack
  8. Finn
  9. Henry
  10. Felix
  11. Aarav
  12. Wyatt
  13. Aryan
  14. Oliver
  15. Oscar
  16. Leo
  17. Bodhi
  18. Arthur
  19. Julian
  20. Louis
  21. Levi
  22. Ethan
  23. Soren
  24. Harry
  25. Eli
  26. Theo
  27. James
  28. Charles
  29. Jude
  30. Cassius
  31. Ezra
  32. Axel
  33. Otis
  34. Liam
  35. Emmett
  36. Charlie
  37. Aaron
  38. Sebastian
  39. Declan
  40. Elio
  41. William
  42. Thomas
  43. Caleb
  44. Lucas
  45. Benjamin
  46. Kai
  47. Alexander
  48. Elijah
  49. Owen
  50. August
