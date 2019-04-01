The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2019 ... So Far

10'000 Hours via Getty Images Nameberry tracks baby name popularity throughout the year.

We’re a quarter of the way through 2019, and there are already some interesting new trends in the world of baby names.

The folks at Nameberry have been tracking the most popular names of 2019 so far, and they’ve identified Posie and Milo as the current top names for girls and boys, respectively. Nameberry’s most popular names list is based on number of views each name page received on the website in a given time period.

“We’re measuring which names attract the most interest from parents in real time versus how many babies actually receive these names,” said Nameberry co-founder and CEO Pamela Redmond. “Given the 18-month time lag on name statistics from the Social Security Administration, this is the most accurate way for expectant parents to gauge which names are most likely to be popular in 2019.”

Posie and Milo replace Olivia and Atticus, which were Nameberry’s top names of 2018. Like Posie, Aurora and Maeve entered the Top 5 rankings for the first time this year.

Satran noted that Posie, which can also be spelled Posy and Posey, captures multiple baby name trends ― including vintage names, nature names and names that can be used on their own or as short forms of longer names. She said Milo could owe its rise in popularity in part to Milo Ventimiglia, who stars on the hit show “This Is Us.”

The Nameberry experts also identified trends such as “ancient” names (Aurora, Freya and Cassius), biblical favorites (Adah and Asher) and literary picks (Ophelia, Silas and Lyra).

Below, find Nameberry’s Top 50 names of 2019 so far for girls and boys. Visit the website for more trends and the full Top 1,000 lists.

Girls

Posie Isla Olivia Aurora Maeve Cora Amara Ada Amelia Charlotte Genevieve Ophelia Ava Rose Eleanor Lucy Astrid Freya Elodie Luna Adelaide Eloise Anna Adah Iris Violet Thea Adeline Evelyn Alice Jane Aurelia Elizabeth Nora Ivy Elsie Maia Imogen Hazel Esme Arabella Penelope Maisie Eliza Josephine Clara Lyra Willa Chloe Phoebe

Boys