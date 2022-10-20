Parenting
United KingdomBaby Names

The Most Popular Baby Names In England And Wales In 2021

The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released its annual list of top baby names.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Each May, the U.S. Social Security Administration releases the list of the most popular baby names in the country for the previous year. In October, our friends across the pond reveal their top names.

The U.K. Office for National Statistics has published the list of the most popular baby names in England and Wales in 2021. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there’s a fair bit of overlap between their picks and ours.

Just as Olivia tops the list of most popular names for girls in the U.S., it’s also No. 1 in England and Wales. Amelia, Ava and Mia also appear among the top names on both lists.

There's a lot of overlap between the most popular baby names in England and Wales and the top picks in the U.S.
Paul Cunningham via Getty Images
As for boys, Noah is the top pick in England and Wales, and it takes second place in the U.S. Oliver and Henry appear among the top names on both lists as well. It’s also worth noting that Archie ― the name that American Meghan Markle and the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry gave to their son — is also in the ranking.

Similar to trends in the U.S., the 10 most popular names in England and Wales don’t vary too dramatically from year to year. The only new addition for boys was Henry, which bumped Jack off the list. Meanwhile, Freya, Florence and Willow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

Without further ado, here are the most popular baby names of 2021 for England and Wales. For more information on the data (including regional breakdowns and other popular names), visit the Office for National Statistics website.

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Ava
  5. Ivy
  6. Freya
  7. Lily
  8. Florence
  9. Mia
  10. Willow

Boys

  1. Noah
  2. Oliver
  3. George
  4. Arthur
  5. Muhammad
  6. Leo
  7. Harry
  8. Oscar
  9. Archie
  10. Henry
