The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023 So Far

skaman306 via Getty Images The experts at Nameberry like to highlight the less traditional names and trends on their site.

We’re halfway through 2023, and there are already some interesting new trends in the world of baby names.

The experts at Nameberry track the most popular names on their site throughout each year, and in the midyear report for 2023, they’ve identified Royal and Luxury as the current top names for boys and girls, respectively. Other names in the top 10 include Maeve, Isla, Alice, Soren, Theodore and Silas.

“Nameberry popularity lists tend to be more forward-thinking and can predict big shifts ahead,” said Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond.

The baby naming resource compiled its list of the most popular monikers for the first half of 2023 based on which received the highest number of views on the Nameberry website in that time. Experts also identified trends across the top 100, like a tendency toward shorter names (think Iris, Cora and Jude), storybook choices (Alice, Eloise and Kai) and those with a Greek flair (Persephone, Calliope, Cassius and Orion).

“We’re seeing lots of mythological and ancient names such as Maeve, Aurelia, Aurora, Luna, Felix and Atticus,” Redmond said. “O-ending names for boys are popular, with Hugo and Arlo both in our half-year top 10.”

She explained that “upscale word names,” particularly those with a connection to a celebrity, are also appealing to parents in 2023.

“Luxury and Royal are our Number 1 names, and Aire ― à la Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy ― is also in the Top 10,” Redmond said. “American parents are also adopting names from other cultures.”

She noted that the ranking contains Soren, Astrid, and Freya from Scandinavia. There are French picks like Elodie and Sylvie, and also Elowen, Imogen, Clllian, Lachlan, Callum, and Rhys from Scotland, Wales and Cornwall.

Below, find Nameberry’s top 25 names of 2023 so far for girls and boys. Visit the website for more trends and other rankings.

Girls

Luxury Maeve Aurelia Isla Eloise Alice Luna Aurora Ophelia Evangeline Violet Iris Cora Daphne Eleanor Clara Freya Charlotte Phoebe Josephine Ava Matilda Lucy Amelia Clementine

Boys