Monashee Alonso via Getty Images When it comes to baby name trends, there are regional differences.

The Social Security Administration’s list of most popular baby names in the U.S. doesn’t contain many surprises, but there are some interesting trends on the regional level.

Take the West Coast, for example. Looking at the most recent SSA data from 2017, we identified the most popular baby names for boys and girls born in California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. (We know some count other states as part of the West Coast region, but we’ve limited this list to the four states on the western border of the continental U.S. ― or what the U.S. Census Bureau defines as the Pacific division, along with Hawaii.)

While most of these West Coast names align with the national popularity list, there are certain points of divergence. Sebastian, which is the third most popular name for baby boys born on the West Coast, is only No. 22 on the national list of baby names. Mateo and Julian also appear in the West Coast top 10, but are No. 42 and No. 36 on the national list.

Meanwhile, the Top 10 names for West Coast baby girls include Emily, Sofia and Camila, which rank nationally at No. 12, No. 15 and No. 23, respectively. Mila and Luna also appear the region’s rankings at No. 16 and No. 20, but don’t even crack the Top 25 nationally. National Top 10 names like William (No. 3), James (No. 4), and Elijah (No. 8) are down to numbers 15, 19, and 20 on the West Coast list. And Mason ― the seventh most popular baby name for boys in the U.S. ― isn’t even in the Top 25.

Below find the top 25 boy and girl names for West Coast babies. For more data and state-by-state breakdowns, visit the SSA website.

Girls

Emma Olivia Mia Sophia Isabella Emily Ava Camila Sofia Abigail Charlotte Victoria Evelyn Amelia Penelope Luna Scarlett Aria Elizabeth Mila Chloe Grace Avery Harper Ella

Boys