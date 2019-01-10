Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names On The West Coast

The top names for boys and girls vary by U.S. region.
By Caroline Bologna
01/10/2019 05:45am ET
Monashee Alonso via Getty Images
When it comes to baby name trends, there are regional differences. 

The Social Security Administration’s list of most popular baby names in the U.S. doesn’t contain many surprises, but there are some interesting trends on the regional level.

Take the West Coast, for example. Looking at the most recent SSA data from 2017, we identified the most popular baby names for boys and girls born in California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. (We know some count other states as part of the West Coast region, but we’ve limited this list to the four states on the western border of the continental U.S. ― or what the U.S. Census Bureau defines as the Pacific division, along with Hawaii.)

While most of these West Coast names align with the national popularity list, there are certain points of divergence. Sebastian, which is the third most popular name for baby boys born on the West Coast, is only No. 22 on the national list of baby names. Mateo and Julian also appear in the West Coast top 10, but are No. 42 and No. 36 on the national list.

Meanwhile, the Top 10 names for West Coast baby girls include Emily, Sofia and Camila, which rank nationally at No. 12, No. 15 and No. 23, respectively. Mila and Luna also appear the region’s rankings at No. 16 and No. 20, but don’t even crack the Top 25 nationally. National Top 10 names like William (No. 3), James (No. 4), and Elijah (No. 8) are down to numbers 15, 19, and 20 on the West Coast list. And Mason ― the seventh most popular baby name for boys in the U.S. ― isn’t even in the Top 25.

Below find the top 25 boy and girl names for West Coast babies. For more data and state-by-state breakdowns, visit the SSA website.

Girls

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Mia
  4. Sophia
  5. Isabella
  6. Emily
  7. Ava
  8. Camila
  9. Sofia
  10. Abigail
  11. Charlotte
  12. Victoria
  13. Evelyn
  14. Amelia
  15. Penelope
  16. Luna
  17. Scarlett
  18. Aria
  19. Elizabeth
  20. Mila
  21. Chloe
  22. Grace
  23. Avery
  24. Harper
  25. Ella

Boys

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Sebastian
  4. Jacob
  5. Matthew
  6. Ethan
  7. Daniel
  8. Mateo
  9. Julian
  10. Alexander
  11. Benjamin
  12. Logan
  13. Oliver
  14. Aiden
  15. William
  16. Lucas
  17. Jayden
  18. David
  19. James
  20. Elijah
  21. Nathan
  22. Dylan
  23. Michael
  24. Aaron
  25. Isaac
