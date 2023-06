25 Pieces Of Clothing From Amazon Reviewers Are Buying In Multiple Colors

A fuzzy hooded cardigan

"OH MY!!! I’m totally in love with this jacket!!I ordered the pink, which is actually a rose gold and beautiful in my opinion.Did I mention it is perfect for just lounging around the house or layering with thin material shirts, and it keeps you warm!! I have fibromyalgia and it hurts me to get hugs butI also am picky about the clothes I order from companies like these due to the sizes usually being way too small, but this item runs true to size so I would order your size, or if you want it to be bigger on you, order one size up. I will definitely recommend this to everyone." — Rachel Bertran