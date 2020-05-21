As people shelter in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have found comfort in ordering delivery meals from their favorite restaurants. And it seems there are some regional variations in the dishes they’re craving.
New data from Yelp shows which delivery food items are uniquely popular in each state during this age of social distancing. It turns out Minnesotans are craving donuts, while catfish is a favorite in Mississippi.
To calculate the most popular delivery order unique to each state, a Yelp data scientist analyzed the names of food items ordered since March 16, when many states began to roll out shelter-in-place orders. He then quantified how frequently each dish was ordered in each state, relative to its popularity in other states.
“We found that people are having everything from bubble tea and poke bowls to catfish and gumbo delivered,” Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis said in a statement. “As it turns out, biscuits are a favorite in D.C., where the Goat Cheese & Herb Biscuit Sammie at A Baked Joint is referenced in 317 reviews, and Texans haven’t let COVID-19 stop them from enjoying the peak crawfish season (Yelpers recently raved about their to-go orders from Boil House in Houston, among others).”
Check out the list below of Americans’ favorite delivery orders unique to their state. Visit Yelp for more information about the methodology behind the report.
Alabama ― Nachos
Alaska ― Gumbo
Arizona ― Tacos
Arkansas ― Spring Rolls
California ― Bubble Tea
Colorado ― Crab Rangoon
Connecticut ― Cheese Pizza
Washington, D.C. ― Biscuits
Delaware ― Pho
Florida ― Garlic Rolls
Georgia ― Wings
Hawaii ― Bubble Tea
Idaho ― Cheese Pizza
Illinois ― Thin Crust Pizza
Indiana ― Poke Bowls
Iowa ― Burgers
Kansas ― Gyros
Kentucky ― Gyros
Louisiana ― Sushi
Maine ― Pad Thai
Maryland ― Gyros
Massachusetts ― General Tso’s Chicken
Michigan ― Bubble Tea
Minnesota ― Donuts
Mississippi ― Catfish
Missouri ― Belgian Fries
Montana ― Egg Rolls
Nebraska ― Sushi
Nevada ― Spam Musubi
New Hampshire ― Crab Rangoon
New Jersey ― Cheese Pizza
New Mexico ― Green Chile Cheeseburgers
New York ― Cheese Pizza
North Carolina ― Tacos
North Dakota ― Gyros
Ohio ― Deep Dish Pizza
Oklahoma ― Croissants
Oregon ― Loaded Burgers
Pennsylvania ― Italian Hoagies
Rhode Island ― General Tso’s Chicken
South Carolina ― Sushi
South Dakota ― Dumplings
Tennessee ― Chicken Tenders
Texas ― Crawfish
Utah ― Hot Wings
Vermont ― Burritos
Virginia ― Tacos
Washington ― Pad Thai
West Virginia ― Bao Buns
Wisconsin ― Pad Thai
Wyoming ― Naan