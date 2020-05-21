As people shelter in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have found comfort in ordering delivery meals from their favorite restaurants. And it seems there are some regional variations in the dishes they’re craving.

New data from Yelp shows which delivery food items are uniquely popular in each state during this age of social distancing. It turns out Minnesotans are craving donuts, while catfish is a favorite in Mississippi.

Yelp

To calculate the most popular delivery order unique to each state, a Yelp data scientist analyzed the names of food items ordered since March 16, when many states began to roll out shelter-in-place orders. He then quantified how frequently each dish was ordered in each state, relative to its popularity in other states.

“We found that people are having everything from bubble tea and poke bowls to catfish and gumbo delivered,” Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis said in a statement. “As it turns out, biscuits are a favorite in D.C., where the Goat Cheese & Herb Biscuit Sammie at A Baked Joint is referenced in 317 reviews, and Texans haven’t let COVID-19 stop them from enjoying the peak crawfish season (Yelpers recently raved about their to-go orders from Boil House in Houston, among others).”

Check out the list below of Americans’ favorite delivery orders unique to their state. Visit Yelp for more information about the methodology behind the report.

Alabama ― Nachos

Alaska ― Gumbo

Arizona ― Tacos

Arkansas ― Spring Rolls

California ― Bubble Tea

Colorado ― Crab Rangoon

Connecticut ― Cheese Pizza

Washington, D.C. ― Biscuits

Delaware ― Pho

Florida ― Garlic Rolls

Georgia ― Wings

Hawaii ― Bubble Tea

Idaho ― Cheese Pizza

Illinois ― Thin Crust Pizza

Indiana ― Poke Bowls

Iowa ― Burgers

Kansas ― Gyros

Kentucky ― Gyros

Louisiana ― Sushi

Maine ― Pad Thai

Maryland ― Gyros

Massachusetts ― General Tso’s Chicken

Michigan ― Bubble Tea

Minnesota ― Donuts

Mississippi ― Catfish

Missouri ― Belgian Fries

Montana ― Egg Rolls

Nebraska ― Sushi

Nevada ― Spam Musubi

New Hampshire ― Crab Rangoon

New Jersey ― Cheese Pizza

New Mexico ― Green Chile Cheeseburgers

New York ― Cheese Pizza

North Carolina ― Tacos

North Dakota ― Gyros

Ohio ― Deep Dish Pizza

Oklahoma ― Croissants

Oregon ― Loaded Burgers

Pennsylvania ― Italian Hoagies

Rhode Island ― General Tso’s Chicken

South Carolina ― Sushi

South Dakota ― Dumplings

Tennessee ― Chicken Tenders

Texas ― Crawfish

Utah ― Hot Wings

Vermont ― Burritos

Virginia ― Tacos

Washington ― Pad Thai

West Virginia ― Bao Buns

Wisconsin ― Pad Thai