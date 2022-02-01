MaskC MaskC offers KN95 masks in a variety of colors like earth tones and neons.

It might be safe to say we’re at the point in the pandemic where face masks have converged on a plane of both fashion and function. Masks are no longer simply protective measures, they add touch of flair and express a little personality ― at least for the many celebrities who have sampled the fashion forward and chic mask offerings of MaskC.

Available in patterns, bold neons and simple, flattering neutrals, these masks have been worn by the likes of Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner and even a Kardashian or two. Although it doesn’t really matter what a celeb chooses to put on their face, or that there might be some serious influencer marketing going on, these stars just might be on to something when it comes to fashionable protection.

MaskC sells two main kinds of masks: non-woven surgical-style masks and KN95s, one of the CDC’s recommended masks for best COVID-19 protection. Both options are breathable and lightweight enough to do anything in them, from running errands to working out.

The three-ply surgical-style mask’s first layer is ultra soft and moisture-proof, while the other two are non-woven fabric that the company claims offers a bacterial filtration efficacy of 95% or higher.

MaskC also says its KN95 masks offer a BFE of or more than 95%. Each has an ergonomically designed shape for comfort as well as a five-ply construction that includes air cotton filtration, polyolefin fiber and a skin-soft layer that won’t cause irritation.

To see all of MaskC’s mask colors, styles and patterns, keep reading below.

