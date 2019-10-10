HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
From the powerful clapbacks and empowering rants to the ridiculous jokes and motivational memes, Twitter never disappoints. It’s where Chrissy Teigen and Ariana Grande shut down mansplainers. It’s where Kanye rants about literally anything — even water bottles. It’s where the leader of the free world uses words like “covfefe” and calls people “haters and losers.”
Basically, it’s a horrifically beautiful/beautifully horrific place.
Some tweets just warrant more than a retweet. Framed Tweets brings the web’s best tweets to life by printing them on ~fine art~ paper and framing them in museum-worthy ornate art frames.
Among the Twitter gems the company has framed are Grande’s straight-to-the-point “thank u, next” message and Cardi B’s legendary “I will dog walk you” tweet. You’ll even find tweets from President Donald Trump. You can even get your own tweets framed if they’re worthy (and even if they’re not, TBH).
All of the framed tweets below, which are usually $75 each, are currently on sale for $67.50. We think they make excellent gifts for anyone in your life who is obsessed with Twitter.
Below, 25 hilarious framed tweets any Twitter obsessive would die for:
This article was written by Christina Buff on behalf of HuffPost Finds.