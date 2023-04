27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

A countertop ice maker

"I love that it was easy enough to set up...it's not big and bulky – fits nicely on the counter next to my refrigerator and. It's also very good that when the red light is on it means that the ice basket is full and that it will not make more until the ice in the basket is removed. I also like that the light comes on to let me know that the water level is low and needs to be filled. As far as the noise level, it is quiet until you hear a click then you hear the cubes falling in the basket which is not an issue for me." — Alana Hall