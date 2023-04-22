ShoppingAmazonhome

27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Fun little upgrades for every room in your house.
Griffin Gonzales
Popular items on this list include:

  • A fast-acting air purifier that’ll circulate the air in your room four times per hour and is virtually silent.

  • A sunrise alarm clock, perfect for when you have to (regrettably) rise before the sun — yuck!

  • A toy hammock so your kids can simultaneously play some hoops while cleaning up their massive stuffed animal collection that’s splayed out across the room.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Amazon
A nonslip bath rug with an extra-deep pile
Available in four sizes and seven colors.

Promising review: "I really love this rug ! It is soft, absorbent really beautiful. It feels great on my feet." — Amazon customer

$19.99 at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A stretch slipcover
Available in five sizes and 21 colors.

Promising review: "The cover fits perfectly as described. There are tabs that tell you where which side needs to be. You can also look at the seams for guidance. It took me about two minutes to make my ugly flower pattern couch look somewhat contemporary. Feels and looks great, best price around." — Nikki

$23.99+ at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A pack of sheet suspender straps
Promising review: "my daughter came to stay with me after surgery on her ankle and couldn't put any weight on it for 10 days, had to have it elevated 23 hrs a day. That meant a lot of time in bed and on the sheets. After adjusting the bed to sitting up and down during the day the sheets started to fall down on the top sides. It was adjusting the sheets each time she got up to go to the bathroom. I ordered the bed sheet holders and they worked perfectly, no more sheets falling down! When she left and went home I changed the sheets and applied the sheet holders again to my bed and loved it. Making the bed is so much easier!" — Judie Atkins

$10.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A handheld electric milk frother
Promising review: "Love this little thing! I have every thing you can think of at home for making coffee and espresso... Well I love the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew with foam. I set out to make my own. Well I can now make cold foam thanks to this little tool. Love it!" — Gav's mama

$8.99 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A sunrise alarm clock
Promising review: "This is our first sunrise clock. Getting up in the mornings in Seattle in the Winter is rough, as it's so dark outside and you just want to roll over and go back to sleep. This has helped a lot, we still use our regular alarm (we don't wake up from the light alone), but by then the (artificial) sun is up and it is much easier to wake up completely and hit the shower." — Brian of Kenya
$32.88+ at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A set of NoNo Brackets
Promising review: "THESE ARE GENIUS. I hate trying to hang curtain rods. We live in a rental in Hawaii and all of the houses in my neighborhood have these awful hanging blinds with no room for a curtain rod. These brackets made such a huge difference. So easy to install. I seriously can't say enough good things." — Leah Hinders

$19.95 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A Bissell surface steam cleaner
Promising review: "This product is lightweight so it’s not a pain to carry around while cleaning. The cord was long enough to stretch across my dining room and kitchen for cleaning. The tank seems small but it allowed for cleaning of my entire dining room area (walls, baseboards, table, windows, everything!) before needing to refill. Super simple to use that even my 5 year old was helping me clean with it in the first 5 minutes! Easily loosened up dirt that has been in windowsills since I was a kid and it just wiped right up! I’ve lived in my house for over 20 years and some areas are now cleaner than I ever remember then being before! Definitely recommend this product!" — Kaitlyn Wear
$41.19 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip
Promising review: "After rearranging our bedroom, my fiancé and I discovered the only outlet on the wall was right in the middle which happened to be where the bed was placed. We needed plugs for our phones, lamps etc...and hated we had to use a cord that stuck out. No matter how we situated the cord or bed, we were not able to push our mattress against the wall, hence causing the pillows to slide back behind the bed 🙄 This little gem was the perfect solution. It’s ultra sleek and fixed the problem immediately! Very simple to use and install. I’d recommend to anyone!" — MissRaquel

$23.95 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
OR, a six-outlet extender
Promising review: "So happy that I bought this beautiful wall charger. It looks much more expensive than what I have paid. The six outlets are so nicely positioned that I can use all of them at the same time. Two USB outputs are ideal for charging our phones. Highly recommend!" — Elaine

$17.97 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A fast-acting air purifier
It'll even let you know when it's time for a new replacement filter.Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." — victoria Mohagen

$59.09 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A fluffy throw blanket
Promising review: "I love everything about this blanket. The color is pretty and the texture is soft and elegant and the blanket is large, warm, and lightweight. I will probably buy more of them." — Amy Allshouse

$29.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A Baseboard Buddy
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl

$24.99 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A BlenderBottle shaker bottle
Promising review: "This has got to be the best $9 I've ever spent. I mix my protein shakes in it without having to touch a blender, and they come out smooth. It takes a couple of seconds at most, it's remarkably easy to clean, and the construction/materials/design's incredible. I even dropped it and the shake didn't spill. I've taken to making iced coffees in it as well. It's great for my physical job where eating a big lunch slows me down and makes me tired. This way I can have a big shake instead. Same amount of calories, and I keep my energy up on my 12-hour shifts. Seriously, I feel like they could easily charge double what they are charging. Scoop this one up and you won't regret it." — Amazon customer

$9.97 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A multitasking LED alarm clock
Promising review: "Let’s be honest. There are tons, and I mean tons, of clock options out there, but the reality is that majority of them are hideous. I wanted a clock that was both functional and looks great. This product is exactly that. I find the second dim level perfect. Bright enough without being blinding. Having 12-hour and 24-hour options is great. The USBs on the side make charging small devices a breeze. Guests are always complimenting the clock and asking where I got it. Highly recommend!" — Catherine

$18.36 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A jar of TakeRoot
Promising review: "This product is the first rooting hormone I’ve ever used & I can confidentially say it’ll remain the only one. I’ve used it on every propagation since I got it & I’m still impressed by how quickly the cuttings take root. I no longer have to worry if my perfect little cuttings will make it or not & it’s a massive relief. I’ll be ordering again, soon." — Claire


$5.68 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A bamboo utensil organizer
Promising review: "This organizer is awesome. For small kitchen drawers this is a must have. It still has room to expand if my drawer was larger. Sturdy and well made." — Nancy A Dorris
$29.98 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A portable power bank
Promising review: "After we experienced another Texas freeze and were left powerless for three days, I quickly ordered a power bank fir each family member. These were the first ones I ordered. I got two! They charge our phones at least three times on one charge. What a game changer. They’re slim and convenient. But honestly, their performance is superb. It’s so very important to have access to communication to family and friends 24x7. These definitely gave us a peace of mind. Highly recommend." — Habibe1313
$19.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
And some Miracle-Gro plant food spikes
Promising review: "These are very easy to use. They work great. I got my plant on clearance cause it was dying. Purchased these and it perked right up. They aren't real thick but they do last a long time. Great value for money." — Maurita Salazar

$6.80 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A countertop ice maker
Promising review: "I love that it was easy enough to set up...it's not big and bulky – fits nicely on the counter next to my refrigerator and it only takes minutes to make new ice cubes. It's also very good that when the red light is on it means that the ice basket is full and that it will not make more until the ice in the basket is removed. I also like that the light comes on to let me know that the water level is low and needs to be filled. As far as the noise level, it is quiet until you hear a click then you hear the cubes falling in the basket which is not an issue for me." — Alana Hall
$109.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A Shark robot vacuum
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Shark robot vacuum. It saves me so much time and works great. With two dogs, three cats, and kids, my floors were always a mess. I run this twice a day and my floors look great, and I haven't had to get my regular vacuum out since I have had it. I have one high pile rug that it may not get all the dog hair out of, but it works wonders on my hardwood floors. Also, I love how it fits in small places like under the bathroom vanity and side tables where my other vacuum could not. My only regret is not buying two of them (one for each floor) when they were on sale. Do yourself a favor and order this!! 10 stars!" — Chad Haney

$149.99 at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A pack of rug grippers
Promising review: "When I first unwrapped these, I was surprised by how sticky they felt just against the skin on my hands. Not 'tape' sticky, but ultra-grippy. I installed six of them along the sides of my runner after running a vacuum on the floor and a lint roller along the bottom of the rug itself. When I first tested it, the rug slid. I thought for sure these wouldn’t work and I would come home to a crooked or folded up rug. Surprise!! These little babies settled right onto the hardwood floors and their grippy action is in full effect now. I have roommates, dogs, a handy man was even here today and typically without fail the rug slides or folds up. Not today!! I’m going to be buying a half dozen more of these for bathrooms and other rugs!! Just give them a chance to settle!" — Chelsea

$9.97 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A hearty bottle of Poo-Pourri
Promising review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with healthy colons. Enter Poo-Pourri. It has an amazing scent. It's very fresh and not overpowering, and it isn't synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon." — Allison H

$9.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A bestselling garlic press
Promising review: "I have had it for over a year with no problems. No sticking of the handles, no rust, easy to clean. I use it daily if not multiple times a day as I cook meals for two other households as well, so honestly at times it gets used 15x a day when cooking up monthly meals." — Cymbeline
$15.97 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A 10-in-1 eight-blade vegetable slicer
Promising review: "I absolutely love this chopper! It made chopping a BREEZE! I highly recommend! — Amazon customer
$29.97 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A toy hammock
Promising review: "This is perfect! My daughter loves that she can still reach her animals and as a mom that likes a tidy room, this is perfect." — Nichole Cobbett

$14.98 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A teensy mini waffle maker
Promising review: "At first, I laughed and thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." — S PETERSON
$12.99 at Amazon
27
amazon.com
Lastly, a pack of sticky stakes
Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time, I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately, I added a new houseplant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" — Megan

$5.33 at Amazon
Give your leafy greens space

Items To Grab If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

