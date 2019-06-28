If you take a look at the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in June, you’ll notice that four of the recipe come from The Daley Plate, an account you should follow ASAP. In case you’re not familiar, let us introduce you.

The Daley Plate is a recipe-based blog written by Dale Gray, a recipe developer, food photographer and food stylist who frequently posts to Instagram. According to her bio, she doesn’t consider herself a social influencer, which makes us love her even more. Her food is homey and doable, but nonetheless inspirational.

She’s starting to give Half Baked Harvest, our audience’s perennial favorite, a run for her money. Check out the top 10 recipes of June and give them a try!

10. Maple Mustard Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Oh Sweet Basil

Get the Maple Mustard Croissant Breakfast Sandwich recipe from Oh Sweet Basil

9. Greek Salad with Chicken

Foodie Crush

Get the Greek Salad with Chicken recipe from Foodie Crush

8. Lemon Garlic Chicken Thighs

Damn Delicious

Get the Lemon Garlic Chicken Thighs recipe from Damn Delicious

7. White Pizza with Bacon and Arugula

Completely Delicious

Get the White Pizza with Bacon and Arugula recipe from Completely Delicious

6. Apricot Garlic Butter Salmon

The Daley Plate

Get the Apricot Garlic Butter Salmon recipe from The Daley Plate

5. Garden Herb Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Garden Herb Shrimp Scampi Linguine recipe from Half Baked Harvest

4. Rosemary Lemon Chicken Patties

The Daley Plate

Get the Rosemary Lemon Chicken Patties recipe from The Daley Plate

3. Spanakopita Chicken Meatballs

The Daley Plate

Get the Spanakopita Chicken Meatballs recipe from The Daley Plate

2. Ravioli with Peas, Prosciutto and Burrata

The Daley Plate

Get the Ravioli with Peas, Prosciutto and Burrata recipe from The Daley Plate

1. Kimchi Grilled Cheese

Half Baked Harvest