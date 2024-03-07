You Don’t Have To Leave The Country To Get These 25 Magical International Beauty Products

Popular items from this list:
A jar of Mizon snail repair cream with snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and 12 natural extracts that can help nourish, brighten and re-plump your skin
A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches to evict those pesky pimples that have no business invading your face
An exfoliating African net sponge that’ll replace all of your loofahs
Behold, yet another product that has made me love products with snail mucin. I've been using this product for three months and it's like this cream has taken an eraser and rubbed it over my acne scars to reveal the clear-looking skin that I didn't know I could achieve. A true game changer!
Mizon is a cosmetics brand based in South Korea.Promising review:
"I am obsessed with this stuff I would bathe in it if I could!! I have really sensitive skin to weather changes and tend to get flaky skin on my face, but I've used this for two years now and I have had the most moisturized baby smooth face since
. Seriously buy it, put it on before bed, and the next morning you can absolutely tell the difference. I’m like a freaking walking ad for it. My face is brighter and more moisturized." — Leah
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.
Cosrx is a South Korean brand based in Gyeonggi-do.Promising review:
"I've suffered from full coverage acne since I was 8- or 9-years-old (I know. A freakishly young age to start.). I've use every product known to man. Proactive, Neutrogena, Clearasil, medication from dermatologists...the list goes on, and I'm sure most people have experienced the same. BUT THESE WORK. HOLY SHT THESE WORK. They suck everything out in ONE GOSH DARN NIGHT. I buy a whole bunch at a time and go through probably five packets a month and I've never been happier, and I've never had such clear skin.
All you have to do is wash your face and stick the dots on before bed. I stick them wherever I see the red starting, feel that 'oh it's a big one' pain under my skin, or where whiteheads have already started." — Danielle
An exfoliating African net sponge that'll replace you loofahs
Cee Cee's Closet is a small business founded by two sisters who appreciate and focus on African culture and beauty. Although this brand is based in NYC, they source their exfoliating nets from Ghana and Nigeria!Promising review:
"If you use a loofah, wash cloth, or exfoliating sponge and are thinking about buying this: DO IT. I’ve used a loofah for years but this exfoliating net is literally a million times better.
I’ve used it for two showers now, I already see a difference in my skin and my body acne is essentially nonexistent. This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made, thank you Cee Cee’s Closet!!!!" — Alyson T.
A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter
Beauty of Joseon is a South Korean skincare brand based in Jongno-gu, Seoul.Promising review:
"From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy
. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles
. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" — Yuna Lee
Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary.
Missha is a South Korean beauty brand based in Seoul.Promising review:
"I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much.
You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on
, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." — Ms. Renee
A nourishing Etude House eye cream
Etude is a South Korean cosmetics brand based in Seoul.Soko Glam
is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curate the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.Promising reviews:
"I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated
. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" — Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." — Mary
And The Saem hydrating eye stick
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
The Saem Beauty brand was created by one of Korea's oldest and most trusted beauty product manufacturers, Hankook Cosmetics Co.Promising review:
"This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!!
So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" — Joseph S.
A pack of Bioré deep cleansing pore strips
Bioré is a Japanese skincare brand headquartered in Tokyo.Promising review:
"This little strip is magical!! Got almost all my black heads out!! Less painful than other strips I’ve tried and way more effective. So grateful for these little miracles! 10 out of 10." — Darren Cooper
A Korean tinted appleberry lip oil by Nooni
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free and has no parabens, sulfates or phthalates.Promising review:
"This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!!
It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day!
I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" — Rachel
A hydrating d'Alba Piedmont double layer spray serum
This Italian skincare brand is based inAlba, Italy and is centered around a prized ingredient, white truffle (also known as the "underground diamond").Promising review:
"Love this spray that hydrates my skin and gives my makeup look the best it’s ever looked.
I wear a lot of makeup on stage and I’m constantly sweating from all the dancing so this spray comes in clutch every time and keeps me going for hours. I like to spray it in between my makeup process and especially after powders. I’ve tried a lot of sprays and this is the one I reach for every time!" — Deniece
A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead
as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is an award-winning hypoallergenic and natural Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to heal wounds and protect the skin.Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least 5 years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled.
" — Dayna
Or a nourishing Brazilian 2-in-1 conditioning treatment by Skala
Skala Cosmetics is a Brazilian beauty brand located in Minas Gerais.Promising review:
"I have curly 3b–3c fine hair. I’ve never loved a product as much as this one!
Super inexpensive and it works well, even in super humid Florida. Doesn’t leave it looking wet or feeling crunchy. Doesn’t leave any crusty white flakes or residue. It’s perfect!!
I just use it after my conditioner, do nothing else and hair comes out amazing every time! I was worried about a perfume-y scent but once you put it on it’s not noticeable at all. Love love love this stuff. If you have fine curly hair that likes to frizz this product is for you! Now I’m going to try all their stuff." — J. Yates
A Bioré deep charcoal cleanser
Bioré is a Japanese skincare brand headquartered in Tokyo.Promising review:
"Discovered this whilst staying at a hotel with a friend, saw it in the shower and decided to try it, instantly fell in love. I’m typically all about the strong exfoliation when it comes to face wash but this is the only non-exfoliating face wash that I routinely pick over every other face wash I’ve ever owned. You know how some face washes make your face feel cool right after using them? This takes that feeling to a crazy, wonderful extreme and leaves your face feeling CLEAN long after you get out of the shower. Instant obsession.
" — Rachael Fox
A plumping Laboratoires Embryolisse daily moisturizer
Laboratoires Embryolisse is a French skincare brand based in Issy-les-Moulineaux.Promising review:
"This face cream is a skincare gem! It doubles as a makeup primer, creating a flawless canvas. The creamy texture feels luxurious, leaving my skin deeply moisturized without any greasiness. It's a multitasking marvel, smoothing fine lines and providing the perfect base for makeup application. The subtle scent is delightful, and the compact tube is travel-friendly. For a radiant complexion and a versatile addition to your beauty routine, this cream is a must-have!
" — Pranav
A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx snail mucin essence
Cosrx is a South Korean skincare brand based in Gyeonggi-do.
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too
dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!"Promising review:
"I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up!
No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great
. Highly recommend!" — Sarah D.
A traditional Chadian chébé powder
Just mix a tablespoon of this powder with your favorite deep conditioner or hair cream. Apply the blend to your hair, let it rest for one hour, then rinse for beautifully hydrated hair.
Although Sahel Cosmetics is a beauty company based in Ohio, they source all of their ingredients from Chad!Promising review:
"I have been using Chebe for about 8 months now, and let me tell you, I am a believer! My hair is so strong! It doesn't break or shed, and it has not been this thick or long in a very long time. I only wish I knew about this when I was in the 4th or 5th grade! We go through so many changes with our hair, buying useless products that promise this or that...The real answer is growing in the ground in the Motherland! I am very happy with my results and will continue using Chebe! It has helped my hair tremendously! It basically stops shedding and thickens hair, so that you can retain all of your growth. It's WONDERFUL!!
" — Bohemian Chick
A water soluble DHC cleansing oil rich in vitamins
DHC is a Japanese skincare brand headquartered in Tokyo.Promising review:
"As I reached my 30s, I was doing much more research on skincare, to realize I should not be using those harsh makeup wipes. I use micellar water for a while, but I felt like I was still doing a lot of tugging at my skin to get my make up off. It also made my skin feel pretty over dried. When I finally tried this cleansing oil, I was blown away.
The way it literally melts your make up off your face… I immediately knew after the first time using it that I wasn't sufficiently getting my makeup off before. I do usually do a lot of eye makeup so I do need to use it once, pat my face dry, and hit it with the cleansing oil again to get the residuals off. And then I wash my face with a gentle cleanser. I will forever use this product.
" — Amber Kardokus
A bottle of calming Avène thermal spring water mis
Avène is a French skincare brand that sources its spring water from theCévennes Mountains.Promising review:
"I have dry, sensitive skin and I saw this product recommended online. I didn't really expect that it would be anything special but was willing to give it a try. I LOVE it!
The spray pattern is perfect (light and well distributed), the size of the product is substantial, the variety of uses makes it more than a single-purpose product. I spray it on immediately before I moisturize. My skin looks much calmer. I have rosacea and this has helped. And it's from France so of course it feels like a very elegant addition to my skincare routine.
" — PepeLaPue
A lightweight Natura daily revitalizing oil
Natura is a Brazilian beauty brand based in São Paulo.Promising review:
"I enjoy using these products. They are a must have in my household. I appreciate that the company is vegan and sources responsibly their ingredients for its products. The scents and quality of the products are superior. I introduce these products to all of my house guests and they're always highly satisfied due to their quality and smell." — Alvin R.
Wow Skin Science shampoo and conditioner set
Wow Skin Science is an Indian beauty brand based in Bangalore.Promising review:
"I've had this product for two weeks and only have used it three times. And so far it is working great! My hair is less oily, no more flakes, it is soft and there is volume! I usually put the shampoo in let it sit for five minutes and then rinse it out, and it does magical things to my hair! I will not buy a different product now!
" — Jamie Keller
A Nuxe dry oil made with seven precious botanical oils
Nuxe is a luxury skincare brand based in France.Promising review:
"This is an excellent oil for your hair. You could use it anywhere on your skin too. I love everything about it. Texture, scent, performance. It’s top of the line holy grail for me.
Thin, fine haired people may not want to use hair oils but people with thick and textured hair, this is an absolutely wonderful product and worth every cent. A bottle lasts a long time. Bonus: No nasty silicones." — Amazon customer
A pH-balanced Curél intensive moisture facial cream
Curél is a Japanese skincare brand based in Tokyo.Promising review:
"I’ve been on a HUNT to find a good moisturizer for my dry, sensitive, and acne prone skin. I think I’ve hit a gold mine with this product. It’s so rich and creamy, thick in the best way, and feels so pillowy and moisturizing.
The best part is, you don’t feel heavy or weighed down by it, it just absorbs and feels glorious and lightweight on the skin. My face feels so supple after using it, and for the first time I can wake up from my sleep to a STILL moisturized faced and not a dry one.
Twenty bucks is more than i’ve ever payed for a moisturizer and definitely feels like a splurge, but for something this soothing that doesn’t break me out and is moisturizing enough for my Sahara desert skin, it is worth every penny." — Sarah Deeb
A tube of Acqua Di Parma body cream
Acqua Di Parma is an Italian brand based in Milan and creates products that symbolize Italian luxury.Promising review:
"This lotion has more scent that lasts longer, and is fantastically rich on the skin. The fragrance being more subtle makes it suitable as an everyday moisturizer. The price, though — you pay for quality. Ever since my last trip to Italy where this is the house brand of the luxury hotel I was staying at in Milan, I’ve been obsessed.
So worth it." — Leto Jane
A hydrating Caudalie radiance serum
Caudalie is a French skincare brand based in Paris.Promising review:
"I really wanted to not love this because it’s more money than I’ve ever spent on a serum before but wow it’s amazing! Definitely worth the price! It evens out my complexion and has lightened the dark circles under my eyes better than any other product I’ve used.
It’s so hydrating too! This is the first Caudalie product I’ve used and I will definitely be trying more of their products after how great my results have been from this serum." — Virginia
A Monoi Tiki Tahiti coconut oil
Monoi Tiki Tahiti is a French-Tahitian brand whose cosmetic oils consist of pure coconut oil and the fragrance of “tiare”, the Tahitian gardenia. Fun fact: this is the original Monoi oil that has been made commercially by the same family in Papeete, Tahiti since 1942.Promising reviews:
"This is the exact same product I bought, and fell in love with, in Tahiti.
The smell is yummy, and lingers. I mix with my Neutrogena body oil to help make it last a little longer. By the way, the brownish object in the bottle is a dried flower! It's like a signature that it is the genuine product." — p2burner
"I love this stuff. I have been using it for years. I used to use it as a sun tanning oil for a beautiful bronze color tan... fast! I also use it as a hair oil and skin moisturizer. Silky smooth, healthy hair that smells like a tropical summer.
My skin is smooth and super moisturized. I'm always transported to Hawaii just by the fragrance. Love it and highly recommend it." — heiho