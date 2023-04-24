Popular items from this list include:
• A countertop soft-serve maker that transforms frozen fruit into creamy sweet treats.
• An electric towel warmer that keeps bathrobes and towels toasty and warm.
• An internet-famous lengthening mascara that is super affordable and works incredibly well.
A pair of cushion cloud sole slides
Available in women's sizes 5–12 and 30 colors.
"Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg, and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute. I get tons of compliments on them, and they are breathable, lightweight, and easy to keep clean
. Perfect for Hawaii weather! There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled — THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable. I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" — Chelsea Proenza
A flame air diffuser
"I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
A flexible power strip with a 5-foot extension cord
iJoy
is a small biz that sells a variety of tech accessories, speakers, and headphones. Available in four colors.Promising review:
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny.
I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" — Pond P.
A movie theatre popcorn seasoning salt
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn. This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A makeup bag with built-in organizational compartments
"Beautiful and sturdy. Fits everything that I need it to. Used to have my makeup and brushes displayed on the sink in our second bathroom, but with the toilet being right there and the cats jumping up on the counter it started to feel unhygienic. So I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. It looks nice on the vanity and keeps everything clean and organized
." — Shannon Jendrycki
A pair of buttery soft cross-waist leggings
Available in women's sizes XS–3X, two lengths, and various colors.
"I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus-size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, and they are so comfortable
. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomier in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" — Lillian Williams
A soft-serve maker for transforming frozen fruit into a refreshing sweet treat
All the parts are dishwasher-safe!Promising reviews:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A unique citrus squeezer
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
An electric towel warmer
Available in five colors.
"Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower without this once you have it. Just like right-out-of-the-dryer towels!" — Erin
Samantha Wieder / BuzzFeed
A Harry Styles car air freshener
Gifts By Ells is a small biz based in Whiteley, United Kingdom and sells pop culture-inspired air fresheners, mugs, coasters, and mousepads. Available in various scents.
"To say I am a Harry Styles fan would be a severe understatement. Have I seen him 10 times in the past two years? You bet I have. When I saw this air freshener on Etsy, I knew I had to buy it. I didn't even care if it would smell good or not, I just needed a beautiful illustration of Harry Styles to decorate my car. This is probably one of my favorite little purchases I've ever made for myself. For starters, it's always a talking point whenever I have friends in the car — even people who aren't fans of Harry think it's great. Plus, it really does smell so good. I got the sandalwood vanilla scent and I highly recommend it. Since ordering the one in the picture above, I ordered a second one
from the same shop, and I think I'm ready to purchase a third soon — I kinda wanna own all of them, that's how much I love these air fresheners (and Harry, obvs)." — Samantha Wieder,
Buzzfeed
A set of six bottle-top can lids
"These are amazing! Especially for kids. I have carried them by the top as well as flipped them upside down etc. and it does not pop off! I was skeptical but surprised at how well they stay on!" — Britt25
A color-changing nail polish
Cirque Colors
Cirque Colors is a small biz that sells nail polish and accessories. Available in eight colors.
"My favorite nail polish. I was iffy when I first put it on, it seemed an awkward consistency for nail polish...but I was happily surprised. It is matte and dries super fast and after two coats and 10 minutes they were done.
I was going to put topcoat over them for a glossier finish, but I ultimately just left them matte. It goes on and dries beautifully, it changes to purple in cold temperatures, and it DOES NOT CHIP OR PEEL like many thermal nail polishes.
I washed dishes, gardened, cleaned, and even without topcoat my nails still look perfect. I will definitely be buying more, they're worth the price." — Samantha Martin
A scrumptious jar of granola butter
Oat Haus
Oat Haus is the small biz that sells this delicious granola butter. Available in seven flavors.
"This is my favorite granola butter on the planet! I can’t go a day without it. Due to allergies, I can’t eat most granola and nut butters but I’m able to eat this one with no issues. Not only that, it tastes absolutely AMAZING!
The cookie dough has been my absolute favorite so far!!! I love that the chocolate chips are no longer in the cookie dough because I would not be able to eat the original due to the sugar in the chocolate chips. This is absolutely amazing and can go with so many different breakfast, desserts, yogurt, or just straight out of the jar. You name it!
I have several friends who have children with peanut allergies and I tell them about this and so far all of them have left it as well. Thank you Ali and team for creating an incredible product that’s allergen free!" —Teaching is a Royal Adventure
A famous lengthening mascara
"My review has some layers to it. I promise there’s a point. First I was 'targeted' on social media to buy this new mascara. It was only $5 and the reviews were all really positive and I thought, why not? So I bought it. I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface This mascara was delivered in the evening, so I decided to try it out the next day and wore it to school. I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. One kid even told me I looked younger and the best story of all — a teammate of mine was out and the sub was having trouble with the announcements and so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes and then they started clapping and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" — Katie
A snack dispensing cup
"I can't wait to take this to the beach. No more sand in the treats. Easy to fill and clean." — Vicki Nuss
A dewy blush oil that reacts to your skin's natural pH
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small biz that sells cruelty-free makeup formulated with clean and vegan ingredients — so clean, you can wear it when you sleep!
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
Mike's Hot Honey, a delicious spicy and sweet condiment
"I was a skeptic, but now I AM a believer. This mixed up honey is absolutely fabulous. I ordered three bottles more after my initial order. Why? Because it is really good on everything. And I mean EVERYTHING. Soft pretzels, toast, biscuits, waffles, cereal, yogurt, ice cream, and definitely pizza. Gives everything in your kitchen a small kick of sweet heat flavor without burning your mouth. I have told many of my friends about this magical elixir and they all agree — this is the BEST specialty honey any of us have ever had. Don’t hesitate to buy it. It is absolutely wonderful stuff. I most HIGHLY recommended!" — Jeff R. Clow
An acupressure mat that may help reduce muscle tension
"I am so impressed with this mat! I currently experience complete back soreness/tightness + back pain. My calves will also knot up and not release for days at a time. I’ve been using it for five days now and have experienced so much relief, it’s truly unbelievable!
I actually want to ensure I wasn’t giving the mat more credit than it deserved so I almost didn’t use the mat this morning even through I have a painful jolt down the muscles of one side of my back — I decided to use it anyway because I didn’t want the pain to worsen throughout the day. I’m glad I did because I felt instant relief in my back and neck."
— tameeka Williams
A super cool book vase
Available in four colors.
Promising review
: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." — kayla
A gorgeous medallion for embellishing light fixtures
Available in many hand-painted colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this medallion. The product was delivered in perfect condition. I primed and painted it to add some texture and match my ceiling paint color. Looks like it's been a part of our house since the beginning.
I had my contractor help hang it and caulk some of the nails. DEFINITELY RECOMMEND!" — Rebecca Dalovisio
Ten pairs of microfiber mop slippers
"I loved the fact I could put these on my feet and clean my hardwood floors easily without breaking my arms like I do with the handheld mops. AND they polish the floors so much better than anything else I’ve used! I use the Bruce floor cleaning spray
and then slide/dance across the floor to polish. Another perk, you get a great workout from it!!" — B dunn
A set of six vinyl record coasters
Available in six styles.
"These coasters are just fantastic! I had read the reviews and had high hopes for them. When they arrived, I wasn't disappointed! They are like little records, complete and intact with the grooves and everything
. They are also non-slip. Worth recommending them to anyone." —JEIFRY GARCIA
A splurge-worthy pull-out chair
Available in six colors.
"This chair works out perfectly. It is attractive, comfortable, and versatile. It is simple to pull out the section to convert it to a lounge or twin sleeper.
The cup holder and charging ports are very handy. One box was delivered one day and the second came the next day. The first box very clearly noted to wait for the second box. The directions to put it together worked well." — Amazon customer