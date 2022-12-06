These Are Some Of The Highest Rated Gifts For Kids At Walmart

See the toys that customers showered with stars — some of which start at just $9.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Little Tikes <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLittle-Tikes-You-Drive-Sand-Toy-Excavator-Swivel-For-Sit-Stand-Scoop-Dump-Play-Set-Kid-Sized-Crane-Yellow-Toys-Kids-Toddlers-Boys-Girls-Ages-3-4-5%2F119933997&subId1=638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="toy crane" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLittle-Tikes-You-Drive-Sand-Toy-Excavator-Swivel-For-Sit-Stand-Scoop-Dump-Play-Set-Kid-Sized-Crane-Yellow-Toys-Kids-Toddlers-Boys-Girls-Ages-3-4-5%2F119933997&subId1=638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">toy crane</a>, Minnie Mouse <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDisney-Junior-Minnie-Mouse-Sparkle-and-Sing-Minnie-Mouse-13-inch-Feature-Plush-with-Lights-and-Sounds-Kids-Toys-for-Ages-3-up%2F361912791&subId1=638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="doll" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDisney-Junior-Minnie-Mouse-Sparkle-and-Sing-Minnie-Mouse-13-inch-Feature-Plush-with-Lights-and-Sounds-Kids-Toys-for-Ages-3-up%2F361912791&subId1=638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">doll</a>, Little Tikes <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLittle-Tikes-Picnic-Patio-Playhouse-20-Play-Accessories-Working-Doorbell-Indoor-Outdoor-Backyard-Toy-Tan-For-Kids-Toddlers-Boys-Girls-Ages-2-3-4-Year%2F5623442&subId1=638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="playhouse" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLittle-Tikes-Picnic-Patio-Playhouse-20-Play-Accessories-Working-Doorbell-Indoor-Outdoor-Backyard-Toy-Tan-For-Kids-Toddlers-Boys-Girls-Ages-2-3-4-Year%2F5623442&subId1=638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">playhouse</a>, Contixo <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FContixo-Kids-Tablet-150-value-pre-installed-Teacher-Approved-Apps-Android-7-32GB-Storage-Learning-Parental-Control-Kid-Proof-Protective-Case-age-3-8-%2F809416458&subId1=638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tablet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FContixo-Kids-Tablet-150-value-pre-installed-Teacher-Approved-Apps-Android-7-32GB-Storage-Learning-Parental-Control-Kid-Proof-Protective-Case-age-3-8-%2F809416458&subId1=638e6d64e4b07530543d29ca" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">tablet</a>
Walmart
Little Tikes toy crane, Minnie Mouse doll, Little Tikes playhouse, Contixo tablet

Even if you’re well-versed in “Rachel’s World” and “Paw-Patrol,” it’s hard to know exactly what to gift kids for the holidays. After all, no one is a tougher critic than a kid; if they don’t like your present, you’ll know it. But the flip-side is that you’ll absolutely know when you got it right too. Nothing is better than seeing sheer joy on a child’s face.

Since the stakes are high, it’s worth it to do a little research to find out exactly what toys kids are loving right now before you make your purchase. We combed through hundreds of toys and reviews on Walmart and are highlighting the very highest rated ones here. Whether your budget is $10 or has no ceiling, you’re sure to find something on this list for the kids in your life. Next year, Santa just might ask you for gift-giving advice.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Barbie Extra 5-doll set
Rating: 4.6 stars and 206 reviews

Yes, a whole lot of little kids still love Barbie. A specific crowd favorite is Barbie Extra, a line of super colorful and flashy dolls. (They’re so extra.) What’s better than one Barbie for the holidays? Five! Each one included here comes with its own pet too.

Promising review: “Excellent assortment of premium dolls at a budget price. Arrived quickly. Great Christmas gift. These dolls are articulated and have many accessories that can interchange between each other. I recommend this product.” — Kimberly
$48.49 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Hot Wheels 20-car collector pack
Rating: 4.8 stars and 564 reviews

Just like Barbie, Hot Wheels is another kid-favorite that’s a timeless classic. For just $16, you can get the kiddo in your life this gift set with a whopping 20 cars. They’ll have a blast finding out if the racer, muscle car or roadster is the fastest.

Promising review: “5 year old loves the colors and the types of cars it comes with plenty of race cars, speed cars. usually for the price it would come with just regular cars. great product awesome price!!!!” — JNY1
$16.47 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Disney Junior Minnie Mouse
Rating: 4.8 stars and 43 reviews

Don’t underestimate the power of the perfect cuddly toy. This sparkly Minnie Mouse is soft and animated. Her bow lights up and she sings a chipper little tune. With a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, it’s proof that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to give a child something they’ll treasure.

Promising review: “Picture and description is accurate. Doll has a few sayings as well as plays music. Any kid that loves Minnie mouse will love adding this to the collection of stuffed animals!” — Ashlee
$29.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Little Tikes picnic on the patio set
Rating: 4.3 stars and 239 reviews

If you are looking for a big ticket item and you have enough backyard space, this mini cottage is a gift worth considering. Inside is a play kitchen with a pretend oven, cupboards and a fireplace. It even has a working doorbell!

Promising review: “I live in IN and purchased this for my grandkids that live in TN. Just had it shipped to the nearest store to my Son. That was great! I was surprised that it came with picnic items! Plastic plates, cups, silverware, a hot dog, hamburger, ketchup, skillet, and spatula. Even has a phone in the playhouse! The little seats are just the right height too! Plus, room to grow! My 14 month old twin grandkids love it! Very happy with this purchase!” — HappyGrandma
$297 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Contixo kids tablet
Rating: 4.4 stars and 1,753 reviews

Yes, kids ages three to eight will absolutely love this tablet, but so will parents; it provides endless entertainment that’s both educational and fun. The tablet comes preloaded with more than 20 different Academy Learning Expert-designed apps. Oh, and it has a protective case because, well, kids.

Promising review: “I bought this tablet as a christmas gift for my 3 year old. So far she loves it and it works great. It was easy to set up and we have already downloaded multiple games. The battery lasts 3-4 hours on continuous playing which is perfect for us and will be great on car rides.” — Kayla
$69.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Lego “Harry Potter” set
Rating: 4.8 stars and 65 reviews

There’s quite a few adults out there who would appreciate this Lego “Harry Potter” set as much as the kids on your list. Kids can create their own personal Hogwarts with the included 971 pieces. Eight of the franchise’s iconic characters are included too.

Promising review: “This set is pretty amazing. It's covers just about everything I'd expect to see in a Harry Potter Astronomy Tower set. Comes in a beautiful box! I would definitely consider this a must have for any HP fan!! I only wish that this was made to be an add on to the 71043 Hogwarts Castle. We need more add on sets for 71043!!” — Gotenks420
$79.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Scented kinetic sand ice-cream set
Rating: 4.7 stars and 43 reviews

A lot of kids find playing with kinetic sand super soothing and this set has the added bonus of being scented to smell like strawberry, chocolate and vanilla—yum! Kids can use the set to make ice-cream sundaes or sandwiches making playtime a real treat, so to speak.

Promising review: “Our three year old daughter loves it. It doesn't hold shape long enough to really build much higher than the first level or so of things and won't remain that way for long. However, I much prefer it for reuse over play dough for her age. It can be messy but easy to clean up.” — Daneil
$39.91 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Lego Dots message board
Rating: 5 stars and 16 reviews

One perk of Lego Dots is that stepping on one doesn’t hurt nearly as bad as the classic blocks do. Safety perks aside, this set lets kids get creative in making their own colorful message boards. With over 500 pieces, there’s plenty of designs for them to dream up.

Promising review: “This was something new my daughter hadn't seen before. Neither of us knew what to expect but it came out positive. We both think this is really cool, you can make out your name or whatever you would like to say, as long as it isn't too long that is. Pieces stay in place and doesn't fall off. So many possibilities.” — Twwagoner
$19.97 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Jojo Siwa dream car
Rating: 4.6 stars and 78 reviews

Yes, she’s over the top, but that’s exactly why kids love Jojo Siwa. You wouldn’t expect her to drive a normal car, would you? With this set, she’s outfitted with wheels that are just as bold as she is.

Promising review: “This car is a great size and nice and colorful. My daughter is going to go crazy when she opens this on Christmas.” — Lisa
$14 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Little Tikes crane
Rating: 4.5 stars and 17 reviews

The only thing more fun than playing in the sand is playing in the sand with an excavator that’s taller than you are. Toddlers can use the levers on this bad boy to scoop and dump. The seat is adjustable to ensure that they’re comfy while they work away.

Promising review: “Not as easy to put together as it leads you to believe but video link helped! Great toy and a big hit!” — Kristi
$65.66 at Walmart
11
Walmart
Lego Classic brick box
Rating: 4.8 stars and 24 reviews

There’s no shortage of Lego sets to choose from, but this classic box of 1,200 colorful pieces is still one of the highest-rated ones. It comes with directions for seven different builds (including a tree, watermill and space shuttle), but the real draw is that there’s enough pieces for kids to come up with their own designs.

Promising review: "This is a great set with plenty of full size bricks. It could be somewhat improved by including a few more building ideas. Third-party ideas on the Internet are not nearly as well done as official Lego ones. Still, this is an excellent addition to any Lego collection." — Robert
$50 at Walmart
12
Walmart
Spark Create storytelling bear
Rating: 4.4 stars and 64 reviews

Storytime reaches a whole new level with this plush bear that lights up and can read eight different books out loud. It can sing six different songs too, including “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and the ABCs.

Promising review: “I got this bear for my future grand nephew or niece knowing they will love it as much as I do. At first it was playing same thing over and over but on the bottom of the bear I noticed you flip the switch from demo to on and it's amazing playing songs and reading 8 stories. The books it comes with are so cuter s you can store the books in his little backpack, how cute is that!!!! Love love love it!!!” — Leanne
$19.97 at Walmart
13
Walmart
Walking poodle
Rating: 4.4 stars and 28 reviews

If your kid keeps asking for a dog, maybe they’ll be satisfied with this cute little plushie that won’t pee on your rug. It’s battery-operated and can walk on its own when it’s led by its leash. It’s small enough to bring along in the car too — just like a real toy poodle.

Promising review: “Perfect toy for a toddler.” — Leicester
$14.97 at Walmart
14
Walmart
Glow-in-the-dark playhouse
Rating: 4.2 stars and 304 reviews

Using the glow-in-the-dark rods to build a playhouse is so fun that kids will have no idea they’re using STEM learning to do it. The set comes with directions for building four different structures, or, kids can come up with their own ideas.

Promising review: “I bought this for my grandson for his 6th birthday. Him and his brother love to use all the furniture and build forts, so when I saw this I knew this would be so much fun for them. They put it together and loved it so much they wanted to sleep in it that night. Definitely worth the money and I would recommend it!” — Teia
$49.99 at Walmart
15
Walmart
Power Wheels Dune Racer
Rating: 4.2 stars and 1,240 reviews

This dune racer is ready to take over the road (and the dirt and grass). It has enough room for two and is sturdy enough that it won’t topple over when taking sharp turns. It comes in four different colors including blue, green, purple and pink.

Promising review: “This is a well made vehicle and it was fairly easy to assemble despite the lack of decent instructions. My grandchildren love it. We keep it set at the lower speed while they are learning to drive it. The 7 yr old is feeling comfortable but the 3 yr old has trouble reaching the go pedal. We put a small pillow behind him. This vehicle does not have a seat belt. However, the kids sit low and the side bar is high enough they wont fall out. Plus, it is great that the buggy stops if their foot comes off the gas. The vehicle has enough power to move along well with both kids riding but not uphill or over rough terrain. It has best performance with only one person. Also, it might perform better at the higher 5mph speed but that could use the battery faster. The battery is lasting well and has not run out during any of their play sessions. We charge it after each use and don't leave it in the vehicle. So far it is fantastic and we are very happy with this purchase!” — Smpwk
$199 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pack of Crayola Globbles

45 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How Sleep Experts Get Through The Day When They’re Sleep-Deprived

Style & Beauty

13 Dark, Moody Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Winter

Work/Life

You May Get A ‘Quiet Promotion’ And Not Realize Until It’s Too Late

Food & Drink

10 New And Upcoming Cookbooks We’re Dying To Pre-Order Right Now

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Why Don’t We Say ‘ADD’ Anymore?

Parenting

These Comics Perfectly Capture The Weirdness And Wonder Of Motherhood

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

35 Gadget Gifts That Just Look Really, Really Cool

Shopping

This Splurge Will Impress The Skin Care Fanatic In Your Life The Most

Shopping

The Best Espresso Machines Worth Waking Up To On Christmas

Shopping

Actually, TikTok Is The Best Place To Hunt For The Perfect Holiday Gift

Shopping

Men Are Sharing The Things They 'Actually Want' For Christmas, And I'm Taking Notes

Shopping

43 Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Shopping

These Classic Children's Books Are Eternally Giftable

Shopping

Target Has Everything For The Perfect Holiday Cookies

Shopping

23 Gifts To Give If You Want To Be Remembered As A Great Gift-Giver By Your Family

Shopping

Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

45 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

Shopping

The Coziest-Looking Mugs At Target For All Of Your Warmest Beverages

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Lying To Me.

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids

Shopping

The Only Holiday Gift Guide You Need For Everyone On Your List

Shopping

The Best Creative Gifts For Your Imaginative Kiddo

Shopping

Adult Onesies Are The Perfect Christmas Gifts. Here's The Coziest Ones To Get.

Shopping

Missed Sephora’s Black Friday Sale? Don’t Worry, This One Is Even Better

Food & Drink

This Common Ingredient Could Totally Ruin Your Holiday Baking If You Buy The Wrong Kind

Shopping

33 Gift Ideas For Kids If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

Style & Beauty

I Chose My Own Engagement Ring, And It Was The Best Decision Ever

Shopping

20 Of The Best Gifts For Book Lovers

Shopping

19 Thoughtful and Crowd-Pleasing Gifts From Small Businesses

Shopping

37 Holiday Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Give This Year

Wellness

'Better Off Hibernating': What It's Really Like To Live With SAD

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Holiday Gifts Are Worth The Splurge

Parenting

Here's What To Say To Your Kid When You Know You've Messed Up

Relationships

This Artist Is Giving Lesbian Couples The Retro, Pinup Treatment

Wellness

The 6 Most Common Issues Introverts Bring Up In Therapy

Style & Beauty

TikTok Has Spoken: These Were The Best Beauty Trends Of 2022

Shopping

22 Etsy Gifts That Plant Lovers Will Obsess Over

Food & Drink

A Food And Drink Lover's Gift Guide For The Holidays