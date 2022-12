These Are Some Of The Highest Rated Gifts For Kids At Walmart

Power Wheels Dune Racer

4.2 stars and 1,240 reviewsThis dune racer is ready to take over the road (and the dirt and grass). It has enough room for two and is sturdy enough that it won’t topple over when taking sharp turns. It comes in four different colors including blue, green, purple and pink.“This is a well made vehicle and it was fairly easy to assemble despite the lack of decent instructions. My grandchildren love it. We keep it set at the lower speed while they are learning to drive it. The 7 yr old is feeling comfortable but the 3 yr old has trouble reaching the go pedal. We put a small pillow behind him. This vehicle does not have a seat belt. However, the kids sit low and the side bar is high enough they wont fall out. Plus, it is great that the buggy stops if their foot comes off the gas. The vehicle has enough power to move along well with both kids riding but not uphill or over rough terrain. It has best performance with only one person. Also, it might perform better at the higher 5mph speed but that could use the battery faster. The battery is lasting well and has not run out during any of their play sessions. We charge it after each use and don't leave it in the vehicle. So far it is fantastic and we are very happy with this purchase!” — Smpwk