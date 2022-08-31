37 Kitchen Products With Huge Cult Followings

Sometimes when one product is so clever, effective and simplifying, word gets around and soon it has a cult-like status. That’s just what happened to the following list of helpful and famed kitchen gadgets that really do live up to their reputation.
You won’t regret purchasing this dispenser that keeps bread fresh for longer or a special airtight container that is perfect for preventing guacamole from turning brown.
1
A fruit soft-serve maker that turns frozen fruit a sorbet
2
A color-coded Cuisinart 6-piece knife set with covers
3
A pack of four foaming tablets to clean your garbage disposal
4
A cold brew coffee maker and pitcher
5
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh
6
A 12-ounce bag of medium roast coffee beans with creamy toffee notes
7
A set of six fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
8
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that makes food prep a breeze
9
A buttery popcorn salt that makes your home popcorn taste just like the movie theater's
10
A lazy Susan turntable for your pantry or fridge
11
An easy egg bite maker to make a fluffy, customized breakfast
12
A pair of silicone baking mats for your sheet pan to make clean up easier
13
A reusable silicone food storage Stasher bag that's safe for the freezer and microwave
14
A mini waffle maker that can prepare more than just waffles
15
A 6-pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets you can pop into a cycle with your dirty dishes
16
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
17
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery that'll maximize your drawer space
18
A milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths for your coffee drinks in seconds
19
A set of three dough presses to make perfectly crafted hand-pies, dumplings, empanadas and more
20
An extra large combo air fryer and oven that cooks contents fast
21
A cheat-sheet magnet with all the cooking times for an air fryer
22
A bento-style stackable lunch container that has a compartment for sauces or dressings
23
A bagel guillotine that slices bagels perfectly every time
24
A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks an egg, toasts bread and warms meat
25
An airtight container that prevents guacamole from turning brown
26
A heat-resistant silicone utensil rest with a built-in drip pad
27
A rapid egg cooker that quickly cooks your eggs in any style
28
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every dish you make
29
A cooktop and stove top cleaner kit that can remove scorch marks and burnt-on food
30
An microfiber spin mop with a machine-washable head
31
A pack of French vanilla-flavored Nutpods, an unsweetened non-dairy creamer
32
A three-in-one avocado tool that safely cuts, de-pits and slices
33
A pair of cut-resistant gloves that protect your hands while slicing
34
An measuring cup with transparent measurements on the side for greater accuracy
35
A variety 3-pack of grain pilaf mixes to create flavorful dishes.
36
A set of eight clear fridge bins that organize the contents of your fridge
37
A freshness extender to keep your fruits and veggies fresher for longer