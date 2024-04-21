ShoppingMen's Fashionsneakers

These Are Some Of The Bestselling Men's Sneakers On Amazon Right Now

Find your perfect pair for running, cross-training, or everyday wear.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Sneakers from Skechers, New Balance and Asics
Amazon
Sneakers from Skechers, New Balance and Asics

Your sneakers are one of the most important items in your closet. Whether you’re on your feet a lot for your job, rack up the miles during long runs, play a club sport, or are a regular at your local gym, having high-quality sneakers is important to prevent your feet from throbbing. The best ones can even give you an athletic edge.

The only problem is that there are way too many styles to choose from. Fortunately, thousands of Amazon shoppers did the hard work of testing them out for you, reporting back by leaving reviews for their favorites. Rounded up here are the 11 of the bestselling styles on on Amazon right now — everything from running shoes to cross trainers that will look stylish with your ’fit.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Brooks running shoes with balanced cushioning
Brooks is basically synonymous with running, so it’s no surprise that this pair of Brooks Ghost 15s are one of the best-selling running shoes on Amazon. They have just the right amount of cushioning—not nothing, but not so much that you feel like you’re wearing moon shoes. They come in a whopping 45 different color combos too. They're available in sizes 7-15.

Promising Amazon review: “It delivers what I have come to expect in the Ghost...support, cushioning, and quality workmanship.” — Amazon customer
$140 at Amazon
2
Amazon
New Balance casual cross-trainers
If you’re looking for a pair of sneakers to wear to the gym or for everyday wear, these New Balance sneakers are a great bet. They keep your feet comfortable even if you’re standing all day long. More than 75,000 people have bought and rated them, with the vast majority giving them a perfect five-star rating. Get them in sizes 6.5-18.

Promising Amazon review: “I love the way these fit and feel. They're so comfortable. It makes walking so much easier and more fun. I already bought a second pair to keep in stock for when I wear these out.” — Eddy G.
$74.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Lightweight sneakers from Under Armour
Want to be light on your feet? The Under Armour Charged Assert 10 sneakers are only 9.5 ounces — you’ll hardly even feel them. This pair is perfect for offering support while running without any added weight. They're available in sizes 7-15.

Promising Amazon review: “This is the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn. I have very wide feet and these shoes were able to accommodate that and some. They are even more comfortable than On Cloud.” — Lok'tar Ogar
$75 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Asics running shoes with a gel sole
This pair of Asics has a gel cushion to support feet as much as possible and make each stride super smooth. If you’re a runner, these just may be your new favorite pair. Get them in sizes 7-15.


Promising Amazon review: “I'm considered obese and these shoes don't break down quickly. They are comfortable for those of us with large feet. My feet and legs don't hurt after walks. They are not squished in the soles after long walks either. Heavy people will understand what I mean on shoes feeling squished at the soles. I walked over different terrains and I don't feel rocks or debris through the soles. These are good quality shoes.” — Amazon customer
$79.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Brooks running shoes with extra support
With moderate cushioning and a rigid heel cup, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22s provide extra stability so you step into every stride more sure-footed, helping feet feel locked in and secure. Get them in sizes 7-15 and in a total of 35 colors.

Promising Amazon review: “I ordered these for my fiance because he works a lot and is on his feet all day. He was having issues with his feet and back and knees. I work for a physical therapist and the doctor recommended these for both of us. They are by far the best shoes he has ever owned. We both have purchased several pairs. These were his favorite color scheme.

They help with his back pain too. He said when he runs he has no pain now. I wear mine every day in the clinic I work at. Seriously, I will never buy another pair of shoes besides Brooks!” — Kat Sears
$140 at Amazon
6
Amazon
New Balance running shoes with a foam sole
The benefit of a foam sole, which this pair has, is that they provide cushioning without extra weight. The mesh and knit material are breathable, which helps keep feet from getting too sweaty while you run. They're available in sizes 7-15.

Promising Amazon review: “I only buy New Balance sneakers. These are comfortable and sturdy. My previous pair I wore almost every single day for 4+ years including as a RN in the hospital for three years for the length that I had them. The only reason I got a new pair is because the old ones were so badly stained from their long useful life in the hospital and outdoors. 100% recommend these shoes.” — Amazon Customer
$74.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Skechers casual slip-on sneakers
When it comes to everyday wear, sometimes all you want is something that’s easy to slip on and off and will keep your feet comfortable. This pair of casual slip-on sneakers from Skechers — available in sizes 7-16 — does exactly that. The basic black is versatile enough to wear with anything and the insole made with air-cooled memory foam will keep your feet from sweating.

Promising Amazon review: “My husband bought a pair of these. He said it is the only shoe, at age 77, that he will ever buy again! So glad that Amazon had these!! The color and size choices were great. The ease of stepping into them is great and the comfort in walking in them is everything he was looking for.” — Sharon Woodfin
$75 at Amazon
8
Amazon
New Balance foam-cushioned running shoe
The heel design on these sneakers is what sets them apart from others out there: They hug the heels so feet stay snug. As with many other New Balance styles, the foam cushioning provides support without weight and the mesh upper fabric allows air to flow in and out. Get them in sizes 4-18.

Promising Amazon review: “I bought these shoes for walking in... now I basically wear them every day. They look great and they are very comfortable. I did go jogging in them and they are not really designed for that, so they are not as comfy as proper running shoes (which cost twice the price). These shoes are absolutely perfect for long walks. They stretch, so they are easy to slide on and off without having to untie or tie the laces. I love them. I bought two pairs.” — Prof. Leek
$74.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Adidas classic soccer shoe
The Adidas Samba sneakers are straight-up iconic. They're a great soccer shoe and can also be worn casually with virtually any outfit. Choose between black with white stripes or white with black stripes and sizes 6.5-14.

Promising Amazon review: “these shoes are literally my favorite. so versatile, match with everything. they can be slipped on and off without tying them up every time and have amazing arch support. so comfy, my feet have never hurt when i wear these. 10/10 would recommend” — Kate
$90 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Grippy cross-trainers from WHITIN
These sneakers from WHITIN are a great shoe because the design on the rubber outsole offers a better grip than a flat outsole. Plus, they’re stylish enough to wear out to dinner. Talk about versatility! Get them in sizes 7-14.

Promising Amazon review: “My husband has been wearing these everyday since receiving them a few weeks ago. Now he’s hooked on Zero Drop shoes like I have been for over 8 years. I like the kind with a wider a toe box and toggles on the laces for easy slip on and off. But he likes these with a slimmer toe box and still a very grippy bottom sole. He says they are very comfortable like wearing socks or bare feet with a thicker sole.He has slim feet so I’m not sure these would fit a wider foot.” — HB
$43.88 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Nike basketball shoes
You’ll have an edge on the court with these Nikes on your feet, available in sizes 4-15. They have extra padding at the heel for maximum comfort and the herringbone traction on the outsole helps with movement control and prevents sliding. You can wear them skateboarding or for casual wear too!

Promising Amazon review: “Great quality dunks, match almost anything, and get complimented on them often.” — Jamo
$115 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING