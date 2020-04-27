The new Netflix Film “Extraction” is now the most popular movie on the service, according to its public ranking system.
“Extraction” stars Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary trying to rescue a kid. This action thriller gets graphic in its violence.
The new animated Netflix Film “The Willoughbys” took the second-place spot. This family movie about a quirky set of near-orphans has an impressive voice cast, including Ricky Gervais, Will Forte and Maya Rudolph.
Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 movie “Django Unchained,” which just joined the service on Saturday, earned the third-place spot. (Read more about “The Willoughbys” and “Django Unchained” in my April round-up of movies on Netflix.)
Continue on for the full top 10 movies list.