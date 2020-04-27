Jasin Boland/Netflix Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Chris Hemsworth act in "Extraction."

The new Netflix Film “Extraction” is now the most popular movie on the service, according to its public ranking system.

“Extraction” stars Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary trying to rescue a kid. This action thriller gets graphic in its violence.

The new animated Netflix Film “The Willoughbys” took the second-place spot. This family movie about a quirky set of near-orphans has an impressive voice cast, including Ricky Gervais, Will Forte and Maya Rudolph.

Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 movie “Django Unchained,” which just joined the service on Saturday, earned the third-place spot. (Read more about “The Willoughbys” and “Django Unchained” in my April round-up of movies on Netflix.)

