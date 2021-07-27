The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Heist'

For the third week in a row, “Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The romantic drama follows a midwife and nurse who moves from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. Season 3, which debuted on July 9, continues her journey of work challenges, relationships issues and more.

Next on the list is “Manifest,” the supernatural NBC show that has carved out a consistent spot in the ranking. And in third place, there’s “Never Have I Ever,” the critically acclaimed coming-of-age series from Mindy Kaling.

Beyond the top three, Netflix Originals like “Sex/Life,” “Atypical” and “Heist” remain popular. Meanwhile, actors like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mark Hamill, Alicia Silverstone and more lend their voices to the seventh most popular show ― “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”

As for non-Netflix shows, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and the kid-friendly “CoComelon” are also getting attention.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

