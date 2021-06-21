The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Manifest'

For the second week in a row, “Manifest” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The supernatural NBC show follows a group of airline passengers and crew who land safely after their plane goes missing for five years, unbeknownst to the people on board. The first two seasons of “Manifest” joined Netflix on June 10 ― the same day the Season 3 finale aired on TV.

Next on the list is “Sweet Tooth,” the former most popular show on the platform. The Netflix comic book adaptation gives the post-apocalyptic genre a more heartwarming spin. In third place is Season 2 of the zombie apocalypse show “Black Summer,” another Netflix Original.

NBC via Getty Images "Maniest" on Netflix.

A brand new Netflix show getting attention is “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” a reality series that follows travelers visiting short-term rentals around the world as they share their reviews and tips.

The only other non-Netflix show in the ranking is the family-friendly “CoComelon,” which has appeared in the list every week since it joined the streaming service last spring.

