For the third week in a row, “Manifest” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This show from NBC has a supernatural premise: After a plane lands safely, the passengers and crew learn that their flight has actually been missing for five years. The first two seasons of “Manifest” joined Netflix on June 10 ― the same day the Season 3 finale aired on NBC ― and the show was canceled shortly thereafter.

In second place is “Sex/Life,” a provocative new Netflix drama series that premiered on June 25. The steamy show follows a married suburban mom as she reflects on her wild-child past and sexual fantasies.

Along that same theme, the next series on the list is Season 2 of the Netflix dating show “Too Hot Too Handle.” Other trending shows include the wanderlust-inducing “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” and the docuseries “This Is Pop,” which explores the history of the musical genre, its beloved songs and the festival scene.

The only other non-Netflix series in the ranking besides “Manifest” is the family-friendly animated content hub “CoComelon.”

