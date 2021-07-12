The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Season 3 of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 9 and continues the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who moved from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. This latest installment involves breakups, a fire and more.

“Virgin River” came out ranked just above “Manifest,” the supernatural NBC show that has dominated the ranking in recent weeks, and the Netflix series “Atypical,” which had its Season 4 premiere on July 9 as well.

Netflix "Virgin River" on Netflix.

Other interesting shows in the top 10 include “The Cook of Castamar,” a new period romance set in 1720 Madrid, as well as the steamy “Sex/Life.”

The only other non-Netflix offering on the list besides “Manifest” is the kid-friendly “CoComelon.”

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

