The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Never Have I Ever'

For the second week in a row, “Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third season of this Netflix drama, which debuted on July 9, follows midwife and nurse Mel Monroe as she navigates relationships, work challenges and more in her small-town life in Virgin River.

In second place is the new season of “Never Have I Ever,” picking up where the critically acclaimed first season left off. And the third most popular show on Netflix is the new docuseries “Heist,” which covers three true-crime stories.

Netflix "Never Have I Ever" on Netflix.

Other Netflix shows in the top 10 include “My Unorthodox Life,” a new reality show about a fashion mogul who left her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and the Spanish period drama “The Cook of Castamar” (“La cocinera de Castamar”).

As for non-Netflix shows, NBC’s “Manifest” remains in the ranking, along with the kid-friendly “CoComelon.”

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

