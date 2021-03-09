10 Popular New Movies To Stream Everywhere But Netflix

It may be hard to believe, but Netflix isn’t the only streaming service. In fact, there are now many streaming services, all competing to grab a few hours of your attention away from whatever true-crime show Netflix just debuted.

Over the last couple of months, the non-Netflix streaming services have offered quite a few stellar (or at least notable) movies. “Judas and the Black Messiah” on HBO Max is the best movie I’ve seen in quite some time. And the Tom Holland-starring “Cherry” on AppleTV+... exists (with poor reviews).

Just last week, Amazon Prime debuted the Eddie Murphy-led sequel to the 1980s hit “Coming to America” called “Coming 2 America.”

All of these movies have stars, and they run the gamut from comedy to action to historical to animated for children.

So, we’re saying you have options. So many that I thought you might have missed a few, even if they were popular with critics. Do the words “Another Round” mean anything to you? No? Then keep reading.

Quantrell D. Colbert/Amazon Studios "Coming 2 America" on Amazon Prime.

You can watch the trailers for all 10 of the newish films below.

And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Runtime: 2 hours, 22 minutes

“Minari” (VOD)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

“Another Round” (VOD)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

“Land” (VOD)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (VOD)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%