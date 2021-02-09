These Are The Most Popular Pizza Places In Each State

DigiPub via Getty Images Americans' pizza preferences can vary based on location, but there's a lot of overlap as well.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have turned to their favorite takeout and delivery foods for for comfort and stress relief. That, of course, includes pizza.

People in the U.S. have strong opinions about their ’za ― from the value of crusts to the acceptability of pineapple as a topping. And while preferences may differ based on geography, there are some big overlaps as well.

In honor of National Pizza Day on Tuesday, Google put together a list of the top-searched pizza places in each state. They analyzed Google Maps data in the U.S. throughout 2020 to see where people were looking to satiate their pizza cravings.

Unsurprisingly, popular pizza chains dominated. The top-searched pizza place in every state was either Domino’s (30 states) or Pizza Hut (18 states) ― with the exception of Papa John’s in Ohio and Jet’s Pizza in Michigan. Google also identified top-searched local spots, like Scarr’s and Joe’s in New York and Sally’s Apizza in Connecticut.

Notably, California and New York were the only states where “vegan pizza” was among the top pizza-related searches on Google Maps. People ordered the most pizza on Google Maps in October, and Saturday was the most popular day to order, followed by Friday and Monday.

Without further ado, here are Google Maps’ top pizza destinations in each state ― including most-searched overall and local favorites.



Alabama

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorite: Marco’s Pizza

Alaska

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorite: Great Alaska Pizza Co.

Arizona

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Barro’s Pizza, Oregano’s Pizza, Rosati’s Pizza

Arkansas

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

California

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Pizza My Heart, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Pizza Port

Colorado

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Blue Pan Pizza, Blackjack Pizza, Sexy Pizza

Connecticut

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Sally’s Apizza, Modern Apizza, Mystic Pizza

Delaware

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorite: Grotto Pizza

Florida

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Five Star Pizza, Eddie and Sam’s N.Y. Pizza, Socio’s Pizza & Pasta

Georgia

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza, Fellini’s Pizza, Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

Hawaii

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Idaho

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorite: Idaho Pizza Company

Illinois

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Pequod’s Pizza, Rosati’s Pizza

Indiana

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorite: Pizza King

Iowa

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorite: Pizza Ranch

Kansas

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Minsky’s Pizza, Toppers Pizza

Kentucky

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Miguels Pizza, Donatos Pizza, Jet’s Pizza

Louisiana

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Johnny’s Pizza House, Pizza Delicious

Maine

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Maryland

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Ledo Pizza, &pizza, Pizza Boli’s

Massachusetts

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Rehoboth House of Pizza, Prattville Pizza & Grill, Town Spa Pizza

Michigan

Most searched: Jet’s Pizza

Local favorites: Happy’s Pizza, Buddy’s Pizza

Minnesota

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Pizza Luce, Punch Pizza, Davani’s Pizza & Hot Hoagies

Mississippi

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Missouri

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Imo’s Pizza, Minsky’s Pizza

Montana

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Nebraska

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Nevada

Most searched: Pizza Hut

New Hampshire

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

New Jersey

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Joe’s Pizza, Conte’s Pizza, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

New Mexico

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Pizza 9, Dion’s Pizza

New York

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Joe’s Pizza, Uncle Mike’s Hometown Pizza, Scarr’s Pizza

North Carolina

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Trophy Brewing & Pizza, Hawthorne’s New York Pizza and Bar

North Dakota

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Ohio

Most searched: Papa John’s Pizza

Local favorites: Donatos Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Jet’s Pizza, Dewey’s Pizza

Oklahoma

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Hideaway Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, All American Pizza

Oregon

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Mod Pizza, Pizzicato Pizza, Apizza Scholls

Pennsylvania

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Little Sicily Pizza, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, Beto’s Pizza (n.b.: Freddy Fazbear’s is not a real pizza place.)

Rhode Island

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorite: Kingston Pizza

South Carolina

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorite: Marco’s Pizza

South Dakota

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Tennessee

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Jet’s Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Five Points Pizza East

Texas

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Home Slice Pizza, Pinthouse Pizza, Pizza Patron

Utah

Most searched: Pizza Hut

Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza, Blaze Pizza, Pizza Pie Cafe

Vermont

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Virginia

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: &pizza, Ledo Pizza, Marco’s Pizza

Washington

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Pagliacci Pizza, Round Table Pizza, Zeeks Pizza

West Virginia

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: &pizza, Ledo Pizza, Marco’s Pizza

Wisconsin

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Local favorites: Pizza Ranch, Rocky Rococo Pizza, Ian’s Pizza

Wyoming

Most searched: Domino’s Pizza