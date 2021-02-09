These Are The Most Popular Pizza Places In Each State

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have turned to their favorite takeout and delivery foods for for comfort and stress relief. That, of course, includes pizza.
People in the U.S. have strong opinions about their ’za ― from the value of crusts to the acceptability of pineapple as a topping. And while preferences may differ based on geography, there are some big overlaps as well.
In honor of National Pizza Day on Tuesday, Google put together a list of the top-searched pizza places in each state. They analyzed Google Maps data in the U.S. throughout 2020 to see where people were looking to satiate their pizza cravings.
Unsurprisingly, popular pizza chains dominated. The top-searched pizza place in every state was either Domino’s (30 states) or Pizza Hut (18 states) ― with the exception of Papa John’s in Ohio and Jet’s Pizza in Michigan. Google also identified top-searched local spots, like Scarr’s and Joe’s in New York and Sally’s Apizza in Connecticut.
Notably, California and New York were the only states where “vegan pizza” was among the top pizza-related searches on Google Maps. People ordered the most pizza on Google Maps in October, and Saturday was the most popular day to order, followed by Friday and Monday.
Without further ado, here are Google Maps’ top pizza destinations in each state ― including most-searched overall and local favorites.
Alabama
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorite: Marco’s Pizza
Alaska
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorite: Great Alaska Pizza Co.
Arizona
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Barro’s Pizza, Oregano’s Pizza, Rosati’s Pizza
Arkansas
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
California
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pizza My Heart, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Pizza Port
Colorado
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Blue Pan Pizza, Blackjack Pizza, Sexy Pizza
Connecticut
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Sally’s Apizza, Modern Apizza, Mystic Pizza
Delaware
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorite: Grotto Pizza
Florida
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Five Star Pizza, Eddie and Sam’s N.Y. Pizza, Socio’s Pizza & Pasta
Georgia
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza, Fellini’s Pizza, Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
Hawaii
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Idaho
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorite: Idaho Pizza Company
Illinois
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pequod’s Pizza, Rosati’s Pizza
Indiana
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorite: Pizza King
Iowa
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorite: Pizza Ranch
Kansas
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Minsky’s Pizza, Toppers Pizza
Kentucky
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Miguels Pizza, Donatos Pizza, Jet’s Pizza
Louisiana
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Johnny’s Pizza House, Pizza Delicious
Maine
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Maryland
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Ledo Pizza, &pizza, Pizza Boli’s
Massachusetts
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Rehoboth House of Pizza, Prattville Pizza & Grill, Town Spa Pizza
Michigan
Most searched: Jet’s Pizza
Local favorites: Happy’s Pizza, Buddy’s Pizza
Minnesota
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pizza Luce, Punch Pizza, Davani’s Pizza & Hot Hoagies
Mississippi
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Missouri
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Imo’s Pizza, Minsky’s Pizza
Montana
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Nebraska
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Nevada
Most searched: Pizza Hut
New Hampshire
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
New Jersey
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Joe’s Pizza, Conte’s Pizza, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
New Mexico
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Pizza 9, Dion’s Pizza
New York
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Joe’s Pizza, Uncle Mike’s Hometown Pizza, Scarr’s Pizza
North Carolina
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Trophy Brewing & Pizza, Hawthorne’s New York Pizza and Bar
North Dakota
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Ohio
Most searched: Papa John’s Pizza
Local favorites: Donatos Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Jet’s Pizza, Dewey’s Pizza
Oklahoma
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Hideaway Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, All American Pizza
Oregon
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Mod Pizza, Pizzicato Pizza, Apizza Scholls
Pennsylvania
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Little Sicily Pizza, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, Beto’s Pizza (n.b.: Freddy Fazbear’s is not a real pizza place.)
Rhode Island
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorite: Kingston Pizza
South Carolina
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorite: Marco’s Pizza
South Dakota
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Tennessee
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Jet’s Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Five Points Pizza East
Texas
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Home Slice Pizza, Pinthouse Pizza, Pizza Patron
Utah
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza, Blaze Pizza, Pizza Pie Cafe
Vermont
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Virginia
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: &pizza, Ledo Pizza, Marco’s Pizza
Washington
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pagliacci Pizza, Round Table Pizza, Zeeks Pizza
West Virginia
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: &pizza, Ledo Pizza, Marco’s Pizza
Wisconsin
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pizza Ranch, Rocky Rococo Pizza, Ian’s Pizza
Wyoming
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
This post has been updated to clarify that Freddy Fazbear’s is fictional.