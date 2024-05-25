HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
For a long time, portable chargers were the bane of my shopping existence, because finding a good one felt like searching for a needle in a haystack. Either they took forever to charge my phone, required carrying extra wires that made me feel like a mad scientist figuring out what plugged in where, or they were super bulky and heavy — not something you’d want to lug around in your bag on a beach day or other travel excursion. But when it comes to your summer travel plans, having a portable charger will make your life easier, if it’s the right one. And trust me when I say I’ve found the right one, because this portable charger from Iniu is one of the most popular ones on Amazon right now.
This charger, which costs only $19.98, has racked up over 78,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Its small size is ideal for the traveler who doesn’t want a bulky charger taking up space in their bag: At 5.2-by-2.7 inches and 0.5 inches thick, it’s smaller than my iPhone, and weighs only 7 ounces. Still, you’re not sacrificing power for size here. The charger boasts 10000mAh, and reviewers say that off of one charge, it can charge three iPhones, making it a lifesaver for group travel.
The charger works with iPhones, Samsung and Google phones, iPads, AirPods, and more, and can juice a dead iPhone up to 78% in an hour — one reviewer even noted they were “impressed” with the device’s speed. Reviewers also pointed out that you can charge the power bank itself while simultaneously charging other devices, which will save you so much time when you do find yourself near an outlet.
The charger is currently available in four colors, and comes with the charger, a USB-A to USB-C cable, a travel pouch, and user manual, plus a money-back guarantee for 30 days and a three-year warranty. Some reviewers mentioned that the 1-foot cord is quite short, so you might want to consider buying a longer cord separately, but the charger still has a major convenience factor — it’s one of the only ones on the market that has a USB-C in and out port, making it possible to charge all your devices with a USB-C cable.
This charger seems like a traveler’s dream come true, but don’t just take it from me. Keep reading for some promising reviews that will have you wanting this charger in your travel arsenal.
“As a tech-savvy traveler, I’ve tried my fair share of portable chargers, and the INIU Portable Charger is hands down one of the best I’ve used. Its slim and compact design makes it easy to pack in my carry-on luggage or backpack, and the 10000mAh capacity provides enough juice to keep my devices charged during long flights or sightseeing adventures. I particularly appreciate the USB C input and output, which allow for fast charging of both the power bank itself and my devices. Plus, the built-in safeguards protect against overcharging and overheating, giving me peace of mind while I’m on the go. If you’re a frequent traveler looking for a reliable and efficient power bank, I highly recommend the INIU Portable Charger.” — Lee C.
“What a beautiful thing knowing that your equipment will have the charge when needed. This bad boy lives up to its promise, dependable, durable, available, and stays ready even after several charges. And it charges two cellphones at the same time. It has a slick design, a nice carry case, and is easy to operate. A good buy!” — Forcey
“I have a lot of events that require me to be away from any stationary changing outlet for too long. I purchased this charger in the hopes of making travel time less stressful by keeping a constant of energy to my devices. I like how endurance driven this charger is. Definitely looking to get 5+ years out of this product.” — aysha hall
“I hesitated to purchase this charger as I always feel that you get what you pay for. Well, this is the exception to that rule!!! This is the best portable charger I have ever used since having a cell phone. It takes a while to fully charge but once it is ready to go, you can charge at least three iphones off of the one single charge!! I recommend this product to anyone who doesn’t want to spend a crazy amount of money but still wants “good service.” That is what you should expect if you make the purchase!!! I have zero regrets - in fact, I ordered a second one just to have on hand!!!” — Bonnie L.
“I am constantly on the go and don’t always have a place where I can charge my phone. I got this battery backup and its awesome!! It’s light weight, has a charging light so you can see how much battery life is left and it also has a cool flashlight on it! It has the paw print to show the percentage of charge left (which I think is cute!) and it charged my phone from 10% to 100% in about 20 minutes. A great purchase and light weight for carrying in addition to your phone!” — Gretchen Steed