“As a tech-savvy traveler, I’ve tried my fair share of portable chargers, and the INIU Portable Charger is hands down one of the best I’ve used. Its slim and compact design makes it easy to pack in my carry-on luggage or backpack, and the 10000mAh capacity provides enough juice to keep my devices charged during long flights or sightseeing adventures. I particularly appreciate the USB C input and output, which allow for fast charging of both the power bank itself and my devices. Plus, the built-in safeguards protect against overcharging and overheating, giving me peace of mind while I’m on the go. If you’re a frequent traveler looking for a reliable and efficient power bank, I highly recommend the INIU Portable Charger.” — Lee C.

“What a beautiful thing knowing that your equipment will have the charge when needed. This bad boy lives up to its promise, dependable, durable, available, and stays ready even after several charges. And it charges two cellphones at the same time. It has a slick design, a nice carry case, and is easy to operate. A good buy!” — Forcey

“I have a lot of events that require me to be away from any stationary changing outlet for too long. I purchased this charger in the hopes of making travel time less stressful by keeping a constant of energy to my devices. I like how endurance driven this charger is. Definitely looking to get 5+ years out of this product.” — aysha hall

“I hesitated to purchase this charger as I always feel that you get what you pay for. Well, this is the exception to that rule!!! This is the best portable charger I have ever used since having a cell phone. It takes a while to fully charge but once it is ready to go, you can charge at least three iphones off of the one single charge!! I recommend this product to anyone who doesn’t want to spend a crazy amount of money but still wants “good service.” That is what you should expect if you make the purchase!!! I have zero regrets - in fact, I ordered a second one just to have on hand!!!” — Bonnie L.

“I am constantly on the go and don’t always have a place where I can charge my phone. I got this battery backup and its awesome!! It’s light weight, has a charging light so you can see how much battery life is left and it also has a cool flashlight on it! It has the paw print to show the percentage of charge left (which I think is cute!) and it charged my phone from 10% to 100% in about 20 minutes. A great purchase and light weight for carrying in addition to your phone!” — Gretchen Steed