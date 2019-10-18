The Most Popular Self-Help Books Of 2019

"Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed" by Lori Gottlieb

Goodreads description: The bestselling author, psychotherapist and national advice columnist takes us behind the scenes of a therapist’s world where both she and her patients are looking for answers. With wisdom and humor, Gottlieb invites us into her life as both clinician and patient, examining the truths and fictions we tell ourselves and others.