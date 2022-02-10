Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Beers People Drink During The Super Bowl

Instacart shared which brews people consume the most for Sunday's big game (and the one hard seltzer that sneaked onto the list).

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

A new report from Instacart reveals people's game-day beer preferences.
Michael Cogliantry via Getty Images
A new report from Instacart reveals people's game-day beer preferences.

Chicken wings. Nachos. Seven-layer dip. We all have our favorite Super Bowl foods. The same goes for game-day drink preferences.

In anticipation of “the Big Game” on Sunday, Instacart put together a report detailing the 10 most popular beverages during the Super Bowl. It turns out many Americans like to wash down their salty snacks and appetizers with Modelo Especial, Coors Light and Blue Moon.

Instacart

Instacart’s list indicates of the types of alcohol that saw the highest increase in total sales during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in 2021 compared to the previous week.

The grocery delivery service also examined the top alcohol categories during Super Bowl week. Unsurprisingly, types of beer occupy the eight of the top 10 spots, but a couple of other varieties of alcohol also made the ranking.

Top Alcohol Categories:

  1. Light Lager

  2. Mexican Style Lagers

  3. Hard Seltzers

  4. India Pale Ale

  5. Beer Variety Packs

  6. American Style Lager

  7. Pale Ale

  8. Pale Lager

  9. Wheat Ale

  10. Canned Cocktails

So while some people like to whip up big batch cocktails to serve during the game, it’s clear that easy canned and bottled beverages are the go-to pick for others.

Read the full report on Instacart’s website for more interesting Super Bowl food and drink insights ― from America’s chip preferences to which states consume the most wings.

Best for small grilling tasks: HomeLabs smokeless indoor electric grill

Indoor Smokeless Grills For Winter BBQ

Super BowlBeer

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

What It Could Mean If You’re Letting Friendships Slip Away During COVID

Work/Life

The Way We Talk About Career Failures Is All Wrong

Travel

13 Vacation Habits That Are Secretly Stressing You Out

Style & Beauty

9 Face Masks With Powerful Ingredients To Fight Maskne

Wellness

4 Common Behaviors That Secretly Make You Feel Bad About Yourself

Work/Life

5 Of Esther Perel’s Best Tips For Dealing With Toxic Work Relationships

Parenting

35 Tweets Only Sports Parents Will Understand

Shopping

Tired Of Tracking Mud Through Your Home? You Need One Of These

Shopping

Getting Married ? Here's Every Kitchen Item You Need On Your Wedding Registry

Shopping

12 Must-Have Base Layers To Keep You Toasty And Warm This Winter

Parenting

Your Kid Isn't Loving Sports. When Is It OK To Let Them Quit?

Food & Drink

Don’t Got Moxie? Maine’s Beloved Soda Is In Short Supply

Parenting

What People Get Wrong About The 'Golden Hour' After Birth

Shopping

People Are Obsessed With This Highly Rated Pet Brush That's On Sale Now

Shopping

These $38 Walking Shoes Are The Best I've Ever Worn, Hands Down

Parenting

There’s So Much Pressure To Make 'Mom Friends.' Do You Really Need Them?

Wellness

16 Tiny Indulgences That Don't Cost Much But Feel Luxurious

Shopping

28 Products That Make Working From Home More Comfortable

Shopping

15 Genius Tools For Easier At-Home Manicures And Pedicures

Shopping

8 Amazing Black-Owned Coffee Brands You Can Order Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Travel

7 Mistakes People Make When Booking Travel Through Third-Party Sites

Work/Life

6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

Home & Living

This Documentary About A Dating App Con Man Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Southern Drama Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

12 Pet-Friendly House Plants That Are Safe For Cats And Dogs

Shopping

Everything You Need To Wax At Home Like A Pro

Wellness

Read This Before You Get Excited About Weed Preventing COVID

Shopping

7 Charging Stations That Are So Stylish, You'll Never Know They're Chargers

Shopping

16 Items That’ll Help Warm Up A Drafty House

Shopping

43 Products That’ll Stop Cold Weather Problems Before They Even Start

Parenting

What Kids Lose When They Don't Read Books Like 'Maus'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

From Mimosas To Nightcaps, When's Too Early And Too Late To Have A Drink?

Wellness

What Is 'Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria' And Do I Have It?

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Help Relieve Symptoms Of Breakthrough COVID

Shopping

11 Beauty Products That'll Make You Think 'Oh, That's Genius'

Shopping

Everything You Need To Make The Best Soups, Stews, Chilis And Casseroles

Travel

The Flight Essential Not Enough People Bring On A Plane

Food & Drink

Hungry Before Bed? Here's Exactly What You Should Eat, According To Nutritionists.