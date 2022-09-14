45 Genius TikTok Products You Can Get For Less Than $50

The app is blowing up with these smart items for travel, home, beauty and more.
Abby Kass
From left to right: A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sealer-Portable-Sealers-Plastic-Storage/dp/B08DXS763G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bag re-sealer," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sealer-Portable-Sealers-Plastic-Storage/dp/B08DXS763G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">bag re-sealer,</a> a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sauberkugel-clever-cleaning-backpacks-school/dp/B097JHVP9R?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="debris-attracting ball for handbags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sauberkugel-clever-cleaning-backpacks-school/dp/B097JHVP9R?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">debris-attracting ball for handbags</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ProsourceFit-Acupressure-Pillow-Body-positioner/dp/B08FY8ZHTF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="acupressure mat and pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ProsourceFit-Acupressure-Pillow-Body-positioner/dp/B08FY8ZHTF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">acupressure mat and pillow</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Contigo-Spill-Proof-Kids-Tumbler-Straw/dp/B09R9XDL44?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="no-spill tumbler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Contigo-Spill-Proof-Kids-Tumbler-Straw/dp/B09R9XDL44?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631bb7c5e4b082746bdfcd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">no-spill tumbler</a>.
Amazon
From left to right: A bag re-sealer, a debris-attracting ball for handbags, an acupressure mat and pillow and a no-spill tumbler.

You don’t have to mindlessly scroll through TikTok for hours to know that these consumer-obsessed goods have gotten a lot of likes. Notable winners include:

Anti-tangle attachments for your sheets and bedding that prevent them from become a wadded up mess in the washer and dryer.

• A pair of anti-motion sickness glasses that allow you to go for long road trips or plane rides without needing to vomit. (You can even read or look at your phone in the car).

• A slim-profile cabinet organizer that pulls out and rotates for easy access and maximizing shelf space.

1
Amazon
A set of 12 double-sided shower curtain rings
Available in eight colors.

Promising review: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." — Christina
$6.99 at Amazon
2
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A double-ended eyeliner stamp for a perfect wing every time
Available in four sizes.

Promising review: "Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." — Shay Lastowski
$14.98 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A 2-in-1 pancake batter dispenser and mixer to save on dishes
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." — Buchii
$14.07 at Amazon
4
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A non-fluid electric lighter
Promising review: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. I knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles, and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite0312
$10.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A trio of resistance bands made out of fabric that's resistant to rolling and snapping
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised. I actually saw this product recommended on TikTok and I had to try them. I absolutely love them. They're very durable. Comfortable and the level of stretch is perfect. I wasn't expecting a storage bag or workout booklet. Would definitely recommend!!" — Josie Chavez
$17.90 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Sticky cleaning putty that can grab debris from hard-to-reach crevices
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily put I up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" — Loren
$6.88 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A sliding dishwasher magnet
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
$7.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A smart and endlessly reusable notebook
Promising review:"I saw this product recommended on TikTok, and I was a little hesitant about it actually working. I have had some time since opening it for Christmas to mess with it, and I have to say I really love it! The pen writes nicely on the paper, and it wipes away easily with the wet microfiber cloth that come with it. I am a college student, and this book is a great way to save paper, not carry around five different notebooks in my bag, and all of my notes can be stored on my laptop in one place. Highly recommend, especially if you are a student." — Alana Cooper
$20.21 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
Two anti-tangle attachments that keep your sheets from wadding up in the dryer
They're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic.

Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
$19.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pair of anti-motion sickness glasses
Promising review: "Hear me out. I saw these on TikTok and the girl swore they worked. I have been the road trip driver for 20 years because I cannot sit in the passenger seat, much less copilot. I bought these ridiculous looking glasses and tried them out on a very brief drive across town to start out. I looked at my phone. Read. I have not been able to take my eyes off the road previously. I did not get sick. Thought it was a fluke. Tried it again. My husband even offered to drive like a jerk just to do some hard breaks while I was looking down. Nothing. So here is the good news, bad news. They work, which is fantastic. But you look silly wearing them, and they are hard plastic which does not feel great on your ears and nose after a while. My children hid in the back seat while I was wearing them. BUT guess who gets to copilot on the next road trip." — Megan Martinez
$21.59 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A light-up wall charger with six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports
Promising review: "Better than any strip! I saw this on TikTok, and it’s everything. I love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. I will be ordering more." — Kellie
$17.97 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire TV Stick case
Promising review: "It’s a thin silicone case that slips right on and has holes for all buttons and the microphone in the right places. It also has raised dots on the back to make it easy to grip. With the easy to see color, I no longer lose my remote in the couch cushions. Highly recommend." — S. Mizrahi
$7.49 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A cordless and compact portable charger for your iPhone
It's able to charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and a iPhone X one full time on a full charge.

Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation, and knowing me I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty color, and I get one full charge of battery for my phone. Get it you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
$29.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A reusable volcanic stone face roller that removes excess oil from your face
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
$14.49 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A 6-in-1 adjustable measuring spoon
Promising review: "I really like that I can use just one tool to measure whatever I need by adjusting the spoon size. I cook and bake frequently, and this has been so convenient to use. I no longer have to worry about finding a specific spoon size and this takes up less room, which is key since I have limited storage space." — Amber O
$9.50 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A countertop soft-serve maker that can transform fruit into fresh sorbet
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
$49.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A weighted fitness hoop for low-impact exercise
Promising review: "Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes, it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add on, and the weight is not too heavy or light." — Richard Enriquez
$39.99+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds that function just like AirPods
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicon tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly. available in five colors.

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
$29.99 at Amazon
19
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum
Promising review: "When I tell you that I use this product often, I mean it. It's so easy to plug in, vacuum dirt from the floor or seat, and put it away. It comes with three different attachments and an extra filter! My tip is to use the brush attachment for everything as it will kick dirt off the carpet fibers, making it easier to suction." –– Stephanie Hope, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha" — Abigail
$14.72 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A rapid egg cooker that can prepare your eggs in a style you want
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
$18.19 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A mountable toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. I would definitely recommend for a family or kids' bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-tips, or flossers." — Sariyah J
$17.99+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover that pulls out impurities from pores
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and it works great so far." — MarMar Manuel

Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A four-pack of oven bags designed to make grilled cheese in your toaster
You can also heat up pizza slices, chicken nuggets, and more with it, meaning you'll have dinner ready in a matter of minutes. Reviewers say these are also great for anyone with a gluten allergy who needs to keep their bread separate in the toaster.

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this!! I do not regret it. :) Great purchase for the grilled cheese lovers. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and easy to store. Highly recommend." — Gloria Nunez
$8.59 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A set of four bedsheet fasteners that will keep your fitted sheets in place
Promising reviews: "I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you, TikTok!" — Gabby
$9.55 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
Two bag sealers that use heat to re-seal open bags and keep contents fresh
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed'. Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." — Can7
$16.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise.

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
$19.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
An acupressure mat and pillow set
Promising review: "Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for 20 bucks I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8–10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." — Arlington Ink
$25.30 at Amazon
28
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A 1-quart cold brew coffee maker and pitcher
Just add 6 tablespoons of your favorite coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and let it sit in your fridge for 24 hours. Then just take the filter out of the pitcher and enjoy your coffee.

Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option), so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin Donuts every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin Donuts, but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME. I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment three-quarters full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid, screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" — Carmen E
$27.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A magnetic and slim profile LED light
Promising review: "This light is everything — it is effortless to use and very lightweight. The touch buttons offer temperature choice and brightness variations. I like how it detaches from its magnetic base so you can use it like a flashlight. Very versatile as it can be attached anywhere using self-adhesive tape. Plan to purchase more for my home." — Shari Hoo
$25.49 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A set of six long-lasting matte lipsticks
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
$13.88 at Amazon
31
Amazon
Three drain snakes for tackling tough clogs
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and was tired of spending so much money on drain cleaner. I was blown away by how much hair and gunk came out of the sink and tub drain. Disgusting but also so helpful to actually clean it out. I will recommend this to my family and friends." — Lisa S.
$6.22+ at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A flat outlet plug to minimize the appearance of cord clutter
Available in seven different lengths and configurations.

Promising review: "I saw this while randomly swiping through TikTok one day. As soon as I saw it, I immediately went to Amazon to find it. We have an electric fireplace that is centered on our wall. Unfortunately, the plug/outlet is not (about one foot over). It has driven my wife and I crazy that there was a plug strung along the wall. This took seconds to install. Love it!" — Alex Soper
$23.95+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A hand-powered chopper that's great for cutting onions
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10-15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." — Valjulia
$18.99 at Amazon
34
Amazon
A reusable cleaning ball that picks up crumbs and dust from the bottom of your purse
Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether
$12.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A glass and ceramic cookware cleanup kit
This kit comes with a heavy-duty scrubber, razor blade, and a cleaner specifically designed to remove burnt-on foods and built-up grime.

Promising review: "I accidentally burned a towel to my glass stovetop. We are selling our house soon, and I’ve been in a panic because I couldn’t remove the burn. I saw this on a TikTok and LIFE CHANGER! So easy to use and everything came right off!!" — Catherine Valentino
$13.19 at Amazon
36
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A silicone-bristled squeegee that lifts hair and debris from carpet
The broom is made with 100% natural rubber that attracts hair. It can be used on carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat. Being one with a dust and dander allergy, I have to vacuum often, but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works, and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." –– Theo Ackerman
$18.74 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." — Kaitlyn B.
$30.99 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A no-scrub weekly and bleach-free shower spray that prevents soap scum buildup
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok, and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I spayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
$19.98 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A bread dispenser that keeps bread fresh for longer
Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
$18.21 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A hair brush with a bristle design meant to shape and detangle curls simultaneously
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3A curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" — mariela
$20.95 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A damage-free pumice stone that lifts hard-water stains from your toilet
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." — Tleary25
$11.99 at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
A transmitter that will connect your wireless headphones to the inflight entertainment
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.

Promising review: "I love this gadget ... I fly a lot, and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plug into one of the three-prong outlets (or single outlet in economy), and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have multiple devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices, it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while it's working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." — Joseph Britto
$54.99 at Amazon
43
www.amazon.com
A pack of six Keurig cleaning cups
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." — Lauren
$9.95 at Amazon
44
Amazon
A hands-free rotating phone mount
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
$12.97 at Amazon
45
www.amazon.com
200 portable soap paper sheets that just need water to use
Promising review: "I put one in my car and one in my son's diaper bag. Saw these on TikTok and had to get them. It’s horrible when you go somewhere and they have no soap, so this is a lifesaver." —Kailyn Walsh

Promising review: "Cute little containers that fit in your pocket. One piece lathers nicely. Great to have if traveling or just out and find yourself in a bathroom with no soap. Also, great for campers." — Nicki
$7.99 at Amazon
