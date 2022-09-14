45 Genius TikTok Products You Can Get For Less Than $50

You don’t have to mindlessly scroll through TikTok for hours to know that these consumer-obsessed goods have gotten a lot of likes. Notable winners include:
• Anti-tangle attachments for your sheets and bedding that prevent them from become a wadded up mess in the washer and dryer.
• A pair of anti-motion sickness glasses that allow you to go for long road trips or plane rides without needing to vomit. (You can even read or look at your phone in the car).
• A slim-profile cabinet organizer that pulls out and rotates for easy access and maximizing shelf space.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A set of 12 double-sided shower curtain rings
2
A double-ended eyeliner stamp for a perfect wing every time
3
A 2-in-1 pancake batter dispenser and mixer to save on dishes
4
A non-fluid electric lighter
5
A trio of resistance bands made out of fabric that's resistant to rolling and snapping
6
Sticky cleaning putty that can grab debris from hard-to-reach crevices
7
A sliding dishwasher magnet
8
A smart and endlessly reusable notebook
9
Two anti-tangle attachments that keep your sheets from wadding up in the dryer
10
A pair of anti-motion sickness glasses
11
A light-up wall charger with six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports
12
A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire TV Stick case
13
A cordless and compact portable charger for your iPhone
14
A reusable volcanic stone face roller that removes excess oil from your face
15
A 6-in-1 adjustable measuring spoon
16
A countertop soft-serve maker that can transform fruit into fresh sorbet
17
A weighted fitness hoop for low-impact exercise
18
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds that function just like AirPods
19
A portable car vacuum
20
A rapid egg cooker that can prepare your eggs in a style you want
21
A mountable toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser
22
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover that pulls out impurities from pores
23
A four-pack of oven bags designed to make grilled cheese in your toaster
24
A set of four bedsheet fasteners that will keep your fitted sheets in place
25
Two bag sealers that use heat to re-seal open bags and keep contents fresh
26
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
27
An acupressure mat and pillow set
28
A 1-quart cold brew coffee maker and pitcher
29
A magnetic and slim profile LED light
30
A set of six long-lasting matte lipsticks
31
Three drain snakes for tackling tough clogs
32
A flat outlet plug to minimize the appearance of cord clutter
33
A hand-powered chopper that's great for cutting onions
34
A reusable cleaning ball that picks up crumbs and dust from the bottom of your purse
35
A glass and ceramic cookware cleanup kit
36
A silicone-bristled squeegee that lifts hair and debris from carpet
37
A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer
38
A no-scrub weekly and bleach-free shower spray that prevents soap scum buildup
39
A bread dispenser that keeps bread fresh for longer
40
A hair brush with a bristle design meant to shape and detangle curls simultaneously
41
A damage-free pumice stone that lifts hard-water stains from your toilet
42
A transmitter that will connect your wireless headphones to the inflight entertainment
43
A pack of six Keurig cleaning cups
44
A hands-free rotating phone mount
45
200 portable soap paper sheets that just need water to use
