39 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Popular items from list include:
• A surprisingly durable indoor slide made from a patented eco-friendly cardboard.
• A VTech indoor basketball hoop with an interactive scoreboard.
• Pixicade, a mobile game maker that allows kids to draw their own playable video game.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A singing JJ plush from CoComelon
2
A Hatchimals Crystal Flyer Pixie
3
A sturdy indoor slide made from upcycled cardboard
4
A foldable Lego book-shaped play set with Disney characters
5
A Lego Minecraft set
6
A magnetic fidget cube that can transform into over 70 shapes
7
The 2022 Holiday Barbie
8
A tiny desktop TV that plays iconic moments from Friends
9
An upgraded Tamagotchi with a full color screen and digital camera
10
A Digimon X virtual pet monster
11
A LOL O.M.G. doll with surprise accessories and interactive packaging
12
A VTech KidiGo basketball hoop with an interactive scoreboard
13
A Lego version of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
14
A Pokémon play set that folds up into a compact backpack
15
A Little Tikes Bluetooth-connective electric guitar
16
A Kaya or Melody American Girl Doll
17
An interactive purse pet with blinking eyes and the ability to play games
18
Pixicade, a mobile game maker
19
A classic wooden doctor's kit
20
A unicorn slime kit with over 27,000 5-star reviews
21
A puzzling brainteaser for the whole family
22
A LeapFrog animal book that's frequently on the Amazon bestsellers chart
23
A pair of fidget popping toys
24
A box of kinetic sand
25
A Melissa & Doug anatomy set
26
A National Geographic geode kit
27
The bestselling Baby Einstein aquarium crib soother
28
A pastel rainbow stacker with an open-ended design
29
Banzai Bump N' Bounce body bumpers
30
A set of three nylon kitchen knives for aspiring chefs
31
A set of five plastic pipes for the bath
32
A lamb or teddy heirloom doll
33
The Very Hungry Caterpillar jack-in-the-box toy
34
A Little Tikes Spiralin' Seas water table
35
A splurge-worthy rechargeable laser tag set s
36
A Bluey Grannie figurine set
37
A set of 50,000 water beads that expand into bouncy, jelly-balls
38
A tin tea set
39
An indoor ball pit
