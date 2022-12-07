39 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Popular dolls, Lego sets, educational toys and tech gadgets for kids of all ages.
Mallory Mower
A shape-shifting <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SHASHIBO-Shifting-Geometric-Magnetic-Transforming/dp/B08FKZWPGH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fidget cube," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SHASHIBO-Shifting-Geometric-Magnetic-Transforming/dp/B08FKZWPGH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">fidget cube,</a> a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hatchimals-6061661-Egg-FlyingPixieCrystalPopStar-GML/dp/B08SR599L7?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hatchimals crystal flyer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hatchimals-6061661-Egg-FlyingPixieCrystalPopStar-GML/dp/B08SR599L7?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Hatchimals crystal flyer</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LEGO-Skywalkers-Fighter-Awesome-Building/dp/B08HW1NFWQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lego Star Wars X-wing fighter set " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LEGO-Skywalkers-Fighter-Awesome-Building/dp/B08HW1NFWQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Lego Star Wars X-wing fighter set </a>and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tamagotchi-Pix-Sky-Purple-42902/dp/B08XWM558P?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tamagotchi Pix virtual pet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tamagotchi-Pix-Sky-Purple-42902/dp/B08XWM558P?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638bf0bce4b06fdc9d8e3fff%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Tamagotchi Pix virtual pet</a>.
Popular items from list include:

A surprisingly durable indoor slide made from a patented eco-friendly cardboard.

• A VTech indoor basketball hoop with an interactive scoreboard.

Pixicade, a mobile game maker that allows kids to draw their own playable video game.

1
Amazon
A singing JJ plush from CoComelon
Promising review: "My grandson loves CoComelon and JJ. Every time he presses JJ's tummy, a big smile comes across his face. He's 16 months old, and just loves his JJ companion." — Sag99
$13 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Hatchimals Crystal Flyer Pixie
Available in two styles.

Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my niece and she LOVED it! It has provided a lot of entertainment. Very durable." — Michelle
$35 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A sturdy indoor slide made from upcycled cardboard
Promising review: "My girls (3.5 and 1.5) got on this slide immediately after opening it up and I am not even kidding when I say they played on it for an hour straight. I was surprised at how nice and how sturdy the slide was considering it's made of cardboard. The girls had a blast playing on it and when it was time to go to bed it took about 15 seconds to fold it up to store until tomorrow. I love that it folds flat for easy storage so if you want it out of the way it can be. Very happy with our purchase!" — Amanda S.
$44 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A foldable Lego book-shaped play set with Disney characters
Promising review: "My 5-year-old loved putting this storybook Lego together. She has all the other ones and I’m glad I bought this for her. I would definitely give it as a gift." — wtc2
$24.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A Lego Minecraft set
Promising review: "My grandson bought this set with his lawn mowing money. He put it together the same night he got it and plays with it daily. It’s the perfect gift for the Minecraft-playing Lego lover on your list." — Kelly H
$23.99 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A magnetic fidget cube that can transform into over 70 shapes
Promising review: "My 11- and 13-year-olds (and me and my 40+-year-old husband) are mesmerized by these. The best thing is to have two of them — you can do so much with them together. Even after days of playing with them for hours, we still discovered new things to do with them. Did I mention they are quiet, not screens, and entertained my children for hours? They seemed a bit pricey when I ordered them, but seeing how much they do, they’re worth it." — JH
$20 at Amazon
7
Amazon
The 2022 Holiday Barbie
Available in four designs.

Promising review: "She's a beautiful Christmas Barbie!! Her hair and makeup is gorgeous!! She's worth the price!!" — Candace Clawson
$38.68+ at Amazon
8
Walmart
A tiny desktop TV that plays iconic moments from Friends
Promising review: "This product is a must have for any fan of the show Friends. My daughter and I love the show and quote it all the time. This is the cutest little TV that plays the funniest scenes so we can watch and laugh all over again." — Pugface
$23.99 at Walmart
9
amazon.com
An upgraded Tamagotchi with a full color screen and digital camera
Promising review: "This was a Christmas gift for my 7-year-old daughter. The interactions are so fun. I think I play with it just as much as her." — Amazon customer
$41.99 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A Digimon X virtual pet monster
Promising review: "I used to have one of the original Digimon when I was a child and loved it. So when I saw they had come out with these I was ecstatic. Once I explained what they were and that you could battle them, of course my son and daughter both wanted one of their own.Since then, they have added a lot more Digimon to them. Just figuring out the evolution paths is a rabbit hole in itself. I can't say much about the battery life since I'm still using the stock batteries, but we've already got a couple of days of fun out. I don't expect them to last forever, but replacements are really easy to find nowadays. If you are looking for some childhood nostalgia, I can highly recommend this." — jnich87
$14.97 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A LOL O.M.G. doll with surprise accessories and interactive packaging
Promising review: "My daughter just turned 10 and I got her this doll for her birthday and she LOVES it! She loves the LOL Big Sister dolls in general and has more of them than any child needs lol. She had been showing me commercials/ads for the LOL Big Sister Dance dolls so I got her this one for her birthday. It came exactly as pictured and the quality is very nice. Totally worth the price." — K Nichole
$37.99 at Amazon
12
Target
A VTech KidiGo basketball hoop with an interactive scoreboard
Promising review: "I bought this for my grandson's 3rd birthday. He loves playing basketball so this is a nice hoop for him. I really like the sound effects, and the hoop is durable." — Chocolate
$15.97 at Target
13
Amazon
A Lego version of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Promising review: "This was for my son and he loved it. I liked how there were a lot of stickers so it makes the feeling of the X-Wing more real. It is also very sturdy and doesn't fall apart." — Ben S.
$39.99 at Amazon
14
Target
A Pokémon play set that folds up into a compact backpack
Promising review: "Just the right size for 7-year-old. Light and not bulky. Used to store other figures and for self-contained play area." — BobbysGram
$33.99 at Target
15
Target
A Little Tikes Bluetooth-connective electric guitar
Promising review: "Great little guitar that makes the kids feel like they are really playing. Love the Bluetooth feature as well. Easy to set up and the speaker on the guitar sounds surprisingly good for a toy!" — Aaron LaBarbera
$40.99 at Amazon
16
American Girl
A Kaya or Melody American Girl Doll
Promising reviews: (Kaya) "A beautiful doll with an important message; being brave and strong while focusing on family and friends. The details are amazing! Her outfit is realistic and beautifully made. Her stories are so engaging and impactful. Truly a forever friend for anyone." — NYC Girl

Promising review: (Melody) "I bought this stuff for my niece and she absolutely loves it. Her little outfits, the shoes, everything she comes with is just beautiful! And her story is so cute." — Nicole3417
Melody: $151 at American GirlKaya: $151 at American Girl
17
Amazon
An interactive purse pet with blinking eyes and the ability to play games
Available in three styles.

Promising review: "This is a very well-made purse. There is a battery pack inside of the purse that takes up a good amount of space. The design is cute, and the talking and blinking is fun!" — Kim

Promising review: "I love everything about this purse. My 9-year-old granddaughter loves this purse. It's not big and doesn't hold a lot, but it holds enough for a 9-year-old. I'm happy with this purchase." — Sugarmaple120
$26.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Pixicade, a mobile game maker
Promising review: "Man I love this thing, but my 8- and 6-year-old sons love it even more. We’re those parents who are a little fanatic about 'screentime' with our kids. Let me tell you something, MOST of the time is spent with the kids building their game. The markers, paper, and most importantly their imaginations of drawing new games are 90% of the fun because they know that their drawing will eventually ~come to life~ on the iPad. It sounds unbelievable, but it’s true. The different colors are used to create different things that the game automatically recognizes on paper — e.g., use 'red' to draw hazards; use 'green' to make your character that can move, etc. My boys draw anything and, like magic, the screen brings it to life and the remaining 10% blows their little minds (and the parents minds too). Not really sure how it works, but we have a giant notebook full of different drawings and games, two boys who can’t stop using it, and two parents who are totally OK with this kind of 'screentime.'" — Lil
$19.79 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A classic wooden doctor's kit
Doctor's kits are a classic role-play toy that help children better understand their own childhood checkups. Roll play encourages imaginative thinking, social skills, questioning, and reasoning. This beautiful kit includes a stethoscope, medical bottle, ointment gel, syringe, reflex hammer, thermometer scan, thermometer, tongue depressor, and prescription with a doctor's carrying case. Each item is made using renewable sources and non-toxic paint.

Promising review: "My 3- and 7-year-old play with this for hours. It keeps them entertained and it’s super cute. Durable too." — Brittany
$18.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A unicorn slime kit with over 27,000 5-star reviews
Promising review: "This is the best slime kit I’ve come across. I saw it last minute before my daughter’s birthday (11) and thought I’d get it as an add-on to her presents. It ended up being her favorite gift! Her brother (8) joined in and made slime with her and she still has enough to make more of all types." — Elizabeth & Rick
$33.95 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A puzzling brainteaser for the whole family
JumpIn uses a plastic puzzle board and a booklet of assorted challenges to help develop planning, logic, and problem solving skills.

Promising Review: "Wonderful little game! My 9-year-old loves it and it really makes her think! It makes me think, as well! I love that the pieces are all very durable and that they all store neatly away inside the clear plastic lid. A great game for quiet time." — Malinda E. Miller.
$16.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A LeapFrog animal book that's frequently on the Amazon bestsellers chart
Promising review: "This talking book is hands down the best thing I bought my daughter. She was a bit delayed in speech and since buying this book she’s been spitting out new words left and right. It responds well to touch and the pages are very durable which is great in the hands of a toddler!" — ApL
$13.99 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A pair of fidget popping toys
Promising review: "My daughter loves to pop these silicone fidgits and this four-pack has become a great 'distraction' for hands while waiting for dinner or having a time-out from gaming or online schooling. We've had some great conversations while she fiddles with 'popping' the bubbles." — Will-Review4U
$7.99 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A box of kinetic sand
Made from 98% sand and 2% Polymers, this sand is gluten-free, non-toxic, and safe for children three years of age and older. Playing with sand can boost your child's sensory exploration and creative thinking skills. Playing with kinetic sand will do the same, with far less mess.

Promising Review: "I love this sand. It’s so fun to play with, even kind of therapeutic. It shapes well, holds its shape, but is also flowy like water. It reminds me of the properties that water and cornstarch have when mixed. It’s super easy to clean up too." — Christina
$14.89 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A Melissa & Doug anatomy set
Melissa & Doug's magnetic anatomy set was designed to help children understand their musculoskeletal system in a charming and approachable way.

Promising Review: "This human body set is amazing. I did not know it came anatomically correct. It makes it 100% worth it for us parents using correct terminology for our kids. Now I have a display to help teach my boys about their bodies as they age. Highly recommend." — Dorothy Binkley
$15.99 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A National Geographic geode kit
This comes with geodes, goggles, and a display stand.

Promising review: "If you are considering this for your kiddo, please buy! My 8-year-old and I had an absolute blast! She loves every geode. There was one we got that was more solid and she couldn't get it open, so I got to smack it with the hammer and honestly it was not only stress-relieving, but it was also fun and beautiful! Would be great as a positive outlet for stress or just for kids who love sparkly things. I'd give this more than 5 stars if I could!" — Mandii Vi
$29.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
The bestselling Baby Einstein aquarium crib soother
Promising review: "I have a three-week-old son and I figured I'd try this out and see what happened. This is one of the few things we own that REALLY gets his attention, when he goes down for bed he will intently watch this until it lulls him to sleep. I have a feeling he's gonna love this thing for years to come. Sound quality is good, and I've come to enjoy the white noise myself! Crib light is a very nice touch for us and I use it frequently for diaper changes or to just look at him through the night. Oh and because the strap is so adjustable and versatile it fits on our Arms Reach Co-sleeper bassinet. Love it!!" — Katarina
$39.99 at Amazon
28
Mori
A pastel rainbow stacker with an open-ended design
Promising review: "This is a fab toy, it's just what we needed. Now we have a very happy little person." — Stuart C.
$30 at Baby Mori
29
www.amazon.com
Banzai Bump N' Bounce body bumpers
Promising review: "Absolutely hilarious to watch! I got these for my kids (7 & 8) because I thought it would be a perfect way to blow off steam and get out some energy... It was great! They ran at each other pretty hard, but it didn't pop and no one got hurt! If your kids do a lot of bickering like mine do, get these! " — Sky Moran
$18.99 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A set of three nylon kitchen knives for aspiring chefs
Promising review: "My 2-year-old was desperate to join me in the kitchen, and I wanted to be sure she was safe. These knives come in three sizes. They are not sharp to the touch but easily cut through most fruits and vegetables! For denser foods like carrots, she needed a bit of assistance, but she was quickly chopping all of the asparagus for dinner!!! We just got these, so I can't speak to durability, but for the price, these seem like a great value for my little chef!" — Nicholas and Zarya Fogelson
$14.91 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A set of five plastic pipes for the bath
Promising review: "Our 18-month-old adores these. His older sisters (five and seven) have also been enjoying them in the tub. They work great and stick really well. The only negative is that we have temper tantrums now because baby boy wants to take a bath all the time. We can't get him out of the tub now!" — JKinSD
$16.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A lamb or teddy heirloom doll
Promising review: (Lamb) "It's beautifully made and I know it will last a long time. My baby is still too little to appreciate it but family members have made several compliments on the craftsmanship and design. It's expensive, but I like the mission behind the product and that takes some guilt out of buying such an expensive toy, in my opinion. I'd buy this again as a gift to a loved one. Lovely product." — FatimaEsquivel

Promising review: (Bear) "My daughter loves this doll. I thought it was a little pricey when we purchased it, but it’s great quality and it’s a new treasure for our family!" — Jennifer Potter
Lamb: $64 at AmazonBear: $59 at Amazon
33
Amazon
The Very Hungry Caterpillar jack-in-the-box toy
Promising review: "This is a wonderful, reliable pop-up toy. I bought it as a Christmas gift for our grandchildren. We have used this in each of our visits with them since Christmas. It has reliably worked every single time. Our 4-year-old loves to do the whole thing by herself, including putting it back in with the lid snapping shut. Good purchase. Glad we bought it." — R. Brandt
$29.95 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A Little Tikes Spiralin' Seas water table
Promising review: "Pretty cool. My son loves water and I was getting tired of mopping the restroom after every bath or when he turned the knobs on himself. This helps get that energy out and keep the water outside. Pretty easy to assemble. Just make sure the water plug gets pulled through all the way (spent 10 mins and two YouTube videos trying to figure this out). He has so much fun and only wants to stop playing when he gets sleepy. Works for me!christine hernandez
$33 at Amazon
35
Amazon
A splurge-worthy rechargeable laser tag set s
The set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The cool LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot, aka tagged. Play with up to four teams and eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages 8+.

Promising review: "Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. My family loves these guns. Last weekend we literally ran around the house and through the woods for two hours playing with these laser guns. There is a stealth mode which is great for hiding and surprise attacks. Pro advice: While you're running, hit the butt of the handle against your thigh to reload. We set our sensors for 15 lives, and that lasted for about 20–30 min per each game. Great family fun, and you can play during the day or night." — Steve Austin
$199.99 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A Bluey Grannie figurine set
Promising review: "My daughter loves this show and I find myself often hysterical while watching it as well. It's so funny and cute. These little figurines are from her favorite episode about grandmas. They are well made, small, and come with the right accessories — perfect for little hands." — Ella
$32 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A set of 50,000 water beads that expand into bouncy, jelly-balls
Promising review: "EXCELLENT value and they work perfectly! The kids are having so much fun with them and even added them to SLIME! Highly recommend, will be ordering these as gifts too. A little goes a long way, they arrive in a small container but make a huge amount!" — Jason
$8.99 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A tin tea set
Each set includes 15 pieces. You'll get a teapot, four plates, four cups, four saucers, a serving tray, and a carrying case. It's available in four different styles.

Promising review: "We gave this tea set to our 3 1/2-year-old granddaughter for Christmas and she loved it. The set is made of metal and is durable. The case is very cute. She is into the fairies!" — Beverly Ozane
$34.98 at Amazon
39
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
An indoor ball pit
Minnidip is a small business started by Emily Vaca that makes designer inflatables for adults and kids (and cats!) alike. The products are trendsetting and fun. Be sure to check out all the ball pit colors available.

Promising review: "Obviously this precious ball pit is intended for actual HUMAN children, but my millennial pet parent heart couldn't help but get this for my house! I hide my cats' favorite treats in the bottom and they will dig around for ages trying to find them all. It's not designed to withstand pet nails, but it's held up really well. I can't rave about it enough!" –– Mallory Mower, Buzzfeed
$199 at Minnidip
