Port-A-Potty Pit Stop Goes Horribly Wrong In Wild Scene Caught On Camera

Road tip: Use the parking brake.

An unnamed motorist in Colorado learned that the hard way during an apparent bathroom pit stop.

Footage from a dashcam shows the man emerging from a roadside port-a-potty just in time to see his truck roll across the road and off a cliff.

Viral Hog reported that the vehicle was empty at the time, and no one was injured in the incident, which took place near Rocky Mountain National Park. It’s not clear when it happened.