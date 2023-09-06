This Portable AC That Can Cool Or Heat Your Home Year-Round Is 36% Off Today

“We love our new heater/ ac unit. We use it in our breezeway for our dogs. The air conditioner keeps them cool in the summer and the heater keeps them warm in the winter. A must have. Best thing we ever bought” — Kirk H.

“I have a 112 year old house with no furnace, this works incredibly well. My family room is probably about 500 square feet and it kept it cool through the 100° days in Eastern Washington. I used both heat and air-conditioning in my 1965 travel trailer and absolutely impressed with it again. It being portable is extremely convenient and moving it from room to room is easy. I purchased a 2nd hose and window assembly so all I have to do is move the unit. I definitely recommend this!” — Trina

“The Black and Decker portable Heater/cooler works great. One of the best things we ever bought. It keeps our house cool/heated which ever we need and it doesn’t cost as much to run as our furnace or air conditioner. The remote makes it really easy to operate with which ever we want, heat/cool from across the room.” — Patricia Thomas

“I cannot stress this enough, buy this portable air conditioner. It has multiple uses for the summer AND the winter, what more can you ask for!? The air conditioner is very cold, and the heater is crispy hot. Installation is very quick and easy, and it can be placed anywhere and everywhere. Would buy many more if I could!” — Sonny Nguyen

“This is a great purchase we are very happy with it. Comes with everything you need to vent it out. The dehumidifier works wonderfully. Having the remote is a bonus we were surprised it had so many features has a timer too. It’s portable so you could change rooms if needed. Black and Decker has been around for years their products never disappoint us.” — Pcolagal