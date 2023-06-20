If You Hate Window Units, This Portable AC Is $150 Off At Amazon

“This portable AC unit is an absolute BEAST. I am extremely happy with it! It easily puts out 30-35 degrees colder output air than the ambient temp of the air in the room. Even outputting air lower than 32 degrees, with no problem. The lowest I have seen it output was 27 degrees when the room was at 61 degrees and it has never frozen up on me. When the room is 90 degrees it will easily output 60 degrees, sometimes even lower temp air. All temps checked with a calibrated infrared thermometer. This is a fantastic performance! With temps at 96F outside, it will easily keep my 375-square foot upstairs room with vaulted ceilings at 75 degrees.” — SK

“For anyone going back and forth trying to decide on a portable, you’ll likely be happy with this one. I’ve had a couple of different brands [with] similar capacities, and this one is the best of them, for a number of reasons: Dual hose, runs quieter than other portables, the air coming out is very cold and lower power consumption than similar units.” — E

“First of all, this air conditioner changed our lives! [It] has cooled our lower level two story house amazingly!! Our house is less than 15 years old so it is insulated pretty good, but because our house is North facing we get most of our heat in the back of our house. It even kept us cool in 100+ degree weather. It was about 109 outside and the cooler kept it about low to mid 70 in the living, dining, and kitchen.” — Loulou