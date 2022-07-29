Shopping

A Portable, Rechargeable Jump Starter To Keep In Your Car

It also charges other electronics, like your phone and tablet, and has a built-in LED floodlight.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HALO-Bolt-Compact-Portable-Starter/dp/B088W3FVPC?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62e069eee4b0a6852c3d766b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Halo portable jump starter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e069eee4b0a6852c3d766b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HALO-Bolt-Compact-Portable-Starter/dp/B088W3FVPC?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62e069eee4b0a6852c3d766b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Halo portable jump starter</a> is great to keep in your car.
Amazon
The Halo portable jump starter is great to keep in your car.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

While no one necessarily expects their car battery to tap out on them, it’s always a possibility. And when it’s disgustingly hot or freezing cold outside, the last thing you want is to be stranded with a vehicle that won’t start.

If you don’t have a service like AAA on standby or don’t feel like waiting for an unknown amount of time for someone to come rescue you, having a handheld gadget that can get the job done is a lifesaver. The rechargeable Halo portable car jump starter is the perfect have in your car at all times. Not only can it revive a full-sized car or SUV with the included mini jumper cables, but it also has a bright built-in floodlight in case you’re stuck at night on a dark road, plus additional USB ports to charge your other electronics.

$94.66+ at Amazon

The Halo comes in multiple colors, including rose gold, navy blue, mint green, black, camo, silver and gold marble. You don’t have to worry about finding much space for it in your car either, as it’s only 6 inches long and 3 inches wide — ideal for your center console or glove compartment!

Whether you travel a lot for work, have a couple road trips planned or just want some peace of mind while driving, this compact device is a must-have for any car. See it in action below:

@maegoeswestblog

How to jumpstart your car with a HALO. It actually works! #HALO #car #howto #hack music by @oxypetalproject

♬ original sound - maegoeswestblog

But if you need a little more convincing before adding it to your cart, check out these glowing Amazon reviews:

“This is amazing! I never heard of it before but my dad has one. My car was totally dead. It had been sitting for three months and it started right up after using the Halo. I bought myself one and had to use it twice already. It’s good for three car charges before you have to recharge the Halo. I never jumped a car before and I was able to figure this out all by myself.” — kim philanthropichr

“I bought this to keep in my Corolla while traveling alone. I didn’t want to have to rely on strangers if I needed a jump, or to be stranded hours from home. I charged it and left it in the car. Even in cold Temps, it has held its charge over the past couple of months. I tried it for the first time today and was pleasantly surprised at how powerful it is. I was able to quickly and easily jump my husband’s work truck- a newer F250 truck with a 6.2 engine. Definitely worth the money, I’m impressed and will probably buy another for hubby as well!” — Jen

“This has come in handy so may times that I bought one for everyone in the house. Almost right after getting it, my daughter used it at school because her friends car needed a jump start. It is so worth the money. We have AAA, but why wait?!?!?!?! I’ll let them tow and fix a flat. I would recommend the Halo to anyone, and I have.” — Madeezdaddee

A powerful backup generator

20 Emergency Items You Should Have At Home In Case Of A Power Outage

Popular in the Community

shopping travelTikTokCarssafety

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

How To Solve Every Type Of Body Odor: What Works And What Doesn’t

Wellness

Heat Exhaustion Can Sneak Up On You Quickly. Here’s How To Spot It.

Relationships

35 Really Funny Marriage Tweets From LGBTQ Couples

Travel

Here’s What To Do If An Airline Loses Your Luggage

Food & Drink

We Know Skipping Breakfast Is Bad, But What About Lunch?

Wellness

Is It Too Hot To Let Your Cat Out? Here’s What Experts Say.

Parenting

New Study Suggests How Frequently Long COVID May Happen In Kids

Shopping

A Community Horticulturalist’s Tips For Small-Space City Gardening

Wellness

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Shopping

How To Get Hailey Bieber's Trending Glazed Donut Nails

Shopping

These 'It' Summer Sandals Look Good With Literally Everything

Shopping

These Useful Kitchen Products Will Make Cohabitation A Little Easier

Food & Drink

Under Pressure: One Chef Reveals His Lifelong Struggle With Anxiety

Shopping

We Found The Coolest Stuff At Walmart With The Help Of TikTok

Shopping

Soothe Your Sunburned Skin With These Expert-Picked Products

Shopping

31 Dresses That'll Become Your Designated Summer Outfit

Parenting

Why Queer Parents Are Rushing To Complete Second-Parent Adoptions Right Now

Shopping

Bring All The Hummingbirds To The Yard With These Outdoor Items Picked By My Dad

Shopping

You Can Make Make Stellar Pizza Without A Pizza Oven. Here's How.

Food & Drink

Ice Cream For Dogs Exists, And Vets Love These 8 Brands

Shopping

10 Affordable Women's Running Shorts That Won't Break The Bank

Relationships

Couples Reveal Their 'Aha' Moments In Couples Counseling

Home & Living

A Soapy Romance Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Ryan Gosling Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

Are Your Text Messages Ever Really Deleted?

Wellness

Constantly Looking At Old Pictures Of Your Body? Read This Advice.

Shopping

Highly-Rated Callus Removers That'll Save Your Gnarly Summer Feet

Shopping

It's High Time You Got A Cooler That'll Actually Stay Cold

Shopping

5 Easy Cookbooks For The Type Of Cook Who Can Barely Fry An Egg

Shopping

22 Comfy And Work-Friendly Things For Anyone Going Back Into The Office

Relationships

16 Sex Secrets From The Most Satisfied Couples

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The BA.5 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Style & Beauty

Want Clear Skin This Summer? Make These Updates To Your Routine.

Shopping

The Best Binoculars For Bird Watching, According To Birders

Relationships

The First Thing To Do If You're Stuck In A Rut With Your Partner

Wellness

Is It Too Hot To Take Your Dog Out? Here's What To Know Before You Go.

Food & Drink

How To Make A Better Aperol Spritz (And The Mistakes Everyone Makes)

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick

Shopping

Reviewers Pick The Best Summer Solutions For Sweaty, Stinky Feet