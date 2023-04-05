HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
During the summer of 2020, I scored a pretty sweet rent deal on a Brooklyn apartment that came with several appealing amenities. One compromise I had to make was that the apartment’s tiny bathroom lacked a built-in exhaust fan, the very helpful appliance that circulates air and gets rid of excess moisture and humidity that can cause mildew and mold growth after a steamy shower.
I don’t have the ability to install an entire exhaust fan system in my bathroom, so I found a way to improvise. by using a mini countertop fan. If your bathroom is also lacking an exhaust fan and you’re in need of an affordable alternative, I highly recommend it as a renter-friendly option.
Although it doesn’t suck out moist air like an exhaust fan does, this small and mighty device sits on my bathroom counter, circulates air around my bathroom and helps prevent water and moisture from building up on surfaces. As a bonus, it even keeps me cool while I stand at my mirror doing my makeup.
I love the Vornado mini fan specifically because of the brand’s signature air circulation style that provides multi-directional airflow thanks to the swivel base. It has two speed settings — high and low — so you can customize how much air you want blown around your bathroom. It’s also a stylish device that isn’t a total eyesore on my counter and comes in several glossy colors, including light blue, navy blue, purple, gray and white. When it’s not in use, you can flip it down to hide the fan blades.
Since using the fan, I’ve observed a noticeable difference in how much less muggy and humid my bathroom is after showering, and it even feels a lot cooler when I step (which is especially welcome in warmer months). If you need a little more convincing on taking a step toward a cooler, more comfortable bathroom, let the glowing Amazon reviews below sway you:
“Of course great quality, it’s Vornado, originally bought to replace the galley kitchen fan but it was too small, yet it was perfect for the small shelf in the bathroom and it’s lovely to a wee fan to circulate a bit of air after a shower.” — Shane
“This fan is perfect for leaving someplace small. I mostly use it on the bathroom counter to get rid of the humidity left after my shower. It helps circulate and cool the air while I’m getting ready. It is also great for placing on my desk while I’m working. Since I bought it, I’ve used it in conjunction with my bigger fan and haven’t had to turn on my air conditioner at all. I’m pretty excited about the energy savings. This is a great little compact fan and it is pretty cute as well.” — Ashley
“I love how small but powerful this little fan is. We needed it for our bathroom vanity space because there is no air vent and it can get pretty warm when showering. It’s a great space saver and beautiful colors available! I run it on low mostly.” — Nanah