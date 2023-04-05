Shoppinghomeapartmentsfans

This $20 Mini Countertop Fan Saved My Apartment Bathroom

This item is a game changer for steamy, humid bathrooms.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vornado-Flippi-Personal-Circulator-Vintage/dp/B08226SRBY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ad21ee4b0b2ba23233582%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vornado Flippi V6 personal air circulator" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642ad21ee4b0b2ba23233582" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vornado-Flippi-Personal-Circulator-Vintage/dp/B08226SRBY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ad21ee4b0b2ba23233582%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Vornado Flippi V6 personal air circulator</a>
Amazon
Vornado Flippi V6 personal air circulator

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

During the summer of 2020, I scored a pretty sweet rent deal on a Brooklyn apartment that came with several appealing amenities. One compromise I had to make was that the apartment’s tiny bathroom lacked a built-in exhaust fan, the very helpful appliance that circulates air and gets rid of excess moisture and humidity that can cause mildew and mold growth after a steamy shower.

I don’t have the ability to install an entire exhaust fan system in my bathroom, so I found a way to improvise. by using a mini countertop fan. If your bathroom is also lacking an exhaust fan and you’re in need of an affordable alternative, I highly recommend it as a renter-friendly option.

$19.99 at Amazon

Although it doesn’t suck out moist air like an exhaust fan does, this small and mighty device sits on my bathroom counter, circulates air around my bathroom and helps prevent water and moisture from building up on surfaces. As a bonus, it even keeps me cool while I stand at my mirror doing my makeup.

I love the Vornado mini fan specifically because of the brand’s signature air circulation style that provides multi-directional airflow thanks to the swivel base. It has two speed settings — high and low — so you can customize how much air you want blown around your bathroom. It’s also a stylish device that isn’t a total eyesore on my counter and comes in several glossy colors, including light blue, navy blue, purple, gray and white. When it’s not in use, you can flip it down to hide the fan blades.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vornado-Flippi-Personal-Circulator-Vintage/dp/B08226SRBY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ad21ee4b0b2ba23233582%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vornado Flippi V6 personal air circulator" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642ad21ee4b0b2ba23233582" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vornado-Flippi-Personal-Circulator-Vintage/dp/B08226SRBY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ad21ee4b0b2ba23233582%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">Vornado Flippi V6 personal air circulator</a> at different angles.
Amazon
The Vornado Flippi V6 personal air circulator at different angles.

Since using the fan, I’ve observed a noticeable difference in how much less muggy and humid my bathroom is after showering, and it even feels a lot cooler when I step (which is especially welcome in warmer months). If you need a little more convincing on taking a step toward a cooler, more comfortable bathroom, let the glowing Amazon reviews below sway you:

“Of course great quality, it’s Vornado, originally bought to replace the galley kitchen fan but it was too small, yet it was perfect for the small shelf in the bathroom and it’s lovely to a wee fan to circulate a bit of air after a shower.” — Shane

“This fan is perfect for leaving someplace small. I mostly use it on the bathroom counter to get rid of the humidity left after my shower. It helps circulate and cool the air while I’m getting ready. It is also great for placing on my desk while I’m working. Since I bought it, I’ve used it in conjunction with my bigger fan and haven’t had to turn on my air conditioner at all. I’m pretty excited about the energy savings. This is a great little compact fan and it is pretty cute as well.” — Ashley

“I love how small but powerful this little fan is. We needed it for our bathroom vanity space because there is no air vent and it can get pretty warm when showering. It’s a great space saver and beautiful colors available! I run it on low mostly.” — Nanah

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An over-the-toilet ladder

Everything You Need To Organize Bathroom Drawers And Cabinets

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

5 Signs You’re Dealing With Unresolved Grief

Home & Living

What’s The Best Alarm Sound To Wake Up To In The Morning?

Travel

8 Things Therapists Do When They’re Stressed While Traveling

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here’s Why

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You’re Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Style & Beauty

I’m A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here's What Experts Say.

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Shopping

28 Space-Saving Travel Products That You Wish You Had On Your Last Trip

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already

Shopping

26 Unnecessarily Extra Products You’ll Be Glad You Own

Relationships

13 Sex Questions You Probably Haven't Asked Your Partner — But Should

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Work/Life

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Home & Living

Here's What Most People Miss When Clearing Their Browser Search History

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Food & Drink

The 12 Best Instagram Recipes From March

Parenting

25 Intimate Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Shopping

36 Practical Products To Buy For Spring

Home & Living

A New Viral Scam Call Is Really Terrifying People. Here's What You Need To Know.

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

These Are Useful Things To Have For Any Older Person Living Alone

Wellness

6 Common Phrases You May Not Realize Are Actually Fat-Shaming

Travel

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Spring

Parenting

These Are Early Warning Signs That Your Child May Have Dyslexia

Shopping

Spring's Trendiest Shoe Is Surprisingly Wearable. We Found Options At Every Budget.

Shopping

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

Parenting

27 Hilarious Realities Of Raising A Teenager