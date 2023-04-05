“Of course great quality, it’s Vornado, originally bought to replace the galley kitchen fan but it was too small, yet it was perfect for the small shelf in the bathroom and it’s lovely to a wee fan to circulate a bit of air after a shower.” — Shane

“This fan is perfect for leaving someplace small. I mostly use it on the bathroom counter to get rid of the humidity left after my shower. It helps circulate and cool the air while I’m getting ready. It is also great for placing on my desk while I’m working. Since I bought it, I’ve used it in conjunction with my bigger fan and haven’t had to turn on my air conditioner at all. I’m pretty excited about the energy savings. This is a great little compact fan and it is pretty cute as well.” — Ashley

“I love how small but powerful this little fan is. We needed it for our bathroom vanity space because there is no air vent and it can get pretty warm when showering. It’s a great space saver and beautiful colors available! I run it on low mostly.” — Nanah