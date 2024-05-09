Amazon Reviewers Swear By These Portable Fans To Beat Summer Heat

Amazon Handheld fans from Aocoolfan and Jisulife

Summer is officially around the corner. While there’s a lot to look forward to (like longer days and even longer vacations), summer can also get offensively hot and sweaty not matter how short your shorts are.

While staying inside your air-conditioned home all summer is certainly an option, we’re going to guess you don’t want to do that. If that’s the case, a portable fan will definitely come in handy.

Advertisement

From tiny options you can keep in your bag to convenient neck fans, here are 8 on-the-go cooling devices that Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of.