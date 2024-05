Amazon Reviewers Swear By These Portable Fans To Beat Summer Heat

A high-tech, sleek neck fan

This hands-free, bladeless fan is ideal for anyone who appreciates a portable fan they don't have to hold. With 78 air outlets around the neck, this fan can be used around the entire neck and can keep you cool while running (or, you know, walking in the heat). At just 9.1 ounces, this neck fan is so light, you probably won't even notice it.Not convinced? It also has thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon. "This fan is one of the best purchases I’ve made! I read about it in [Popular Mechanics] and it was their overall best pick," a reviewer wrote . "It’s lightweight, quiet, comfortable, and has [three] speeds. I wear it during yard work and find I don’t have to take as many breaks, and it was still going strong after a 6-hour marathon of yard work! The times I’m most glad I bought it though are when the hot flashes come! Why didn’t I find this gadget sooner?!”