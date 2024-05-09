Amazon Reviewers Swear By These Portable Fans To Beat Summer Heat

Summer is officially around the corner. While there’s a lot to look forward to (like longer days and even longer vacations), summer can also get offensively hot and sweaty not matter how short your shorts are.
While staying inside your air-conditioned home all summer is certainly an option, we’re going to guess you don’t want to do that. If that’s the case, a portable fan will definitely come in handy.
From tiny options you can keep in your bag to convenient neck fans, here are 8 on-the-go cooling devices that Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of.
A handheld portable turbo fan
All hail this tiny but powerful fan, which boasts patented technology and a 16-hour battery life. Available in four different colors, this handheld fan comes with a lanyard and anti-slip mat at the bottom so you can easily hold it outside or use it as a small desk fan on a flat table.
With lightning-fast speed and strong wind, reviewers can't get enough of this summer necessity. "I recently bought the JISULIFE Handheld Portable Turbo Fan, and it has quickly become my go-to accessory for all our summer activities," a reviewer wrote
. "This little fan is impressively powerful despite its compact size, perfect for those sweltering hot and humid days."
A rechargeable “eyelash” fan
This adorable handheld fan is simple, affordable, and gets the job done. It’s available in eight different colors, from pastel purple and pink to black, and it uses a new copper-made powerful motor for high speed and strong wind. This fan is tiny but mighty, and it has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.
"Love how powerful this travel-friendly fan is," one reviewer wrote
. "I usually use it on football game days and when I need my face to dry. Can be versatile and is easy to care for and use. Comes with a strap to wrap on your hand. Long-lasting battery power and love the colors."
A 3-in-1 hand fan
This little fan does it all: It has a fan (obviously), flashlight, and backup power bank. It can be charged using a USB cord and has up to 19 hours of cooling time with a single charge. Its transformable, compact design also makes it easy to hold and slip into any bag or pocket, and it's available to purchase in five different colors.
The mini fan has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of five on Amazon, which is saying something because it has over 52,000 reviews. "This fan is very powerful and great for travel," a reviewer wrote
. "It folds up small and compact. It has an optional wrist strap, multiple angles you can adjust it to, and a bright flashlight at the end. Will be purchasing another for purse, one for travel, and to give as gifts."
A portable neck or hand fan
The portable option doubles as a handheld fan and
a neck fan. It has up to 12 hours of cooling time on a single charge and three different speed settings that can be changed with a push of a button. The removable lanyard can be used to hang around your neck, but if that's not your thing, it comes with a built-in stand, too.
"I ordered this for our Disney trip," a reviewer wrote
. "It works like a charm, fairly lightweight, just an all-around amazing purchase for the price. I love that it shows the battery life, has a strap for you to wear it, a clip to latch it onto something, and even a little kickstand! Highly recommend."
A super-affordable portable turbo fan
This minimal battery-powered fan is equipped with a 3-watt high-speed brushless motor and is compact and lightweight at only weighs .36 pounds. With an adjustable three-speed airflow, the battery provides between 3 to 16 hours of cooling time depending on the speed you choose.
"Much smaller than I expected but don’t let its size fool you," an Amazon reviewer wrote
. "It has 4 speeds from a gentle breeze to a full-on fan in your face. Love the rechargeable battery and it [lasts] quite a long time between charges. Will come in handy at work where we’re not allowed to have fans as it small and silent at 1-2. Noticeable at 3 and more so at speed 4. Easily conceals in pocket or bag."
A neck fan that doubles as a desk fan
Available in five different colors, this foldable fan is perfect for hanging around your neck or propping up on your desk, depending on your mood or situation. Equipped with a brushless motor, this fan is quiet and effective, and it features a four-level wind speed adjustment and USB port for charging.
Reviewers on Amazon love it, too. "This fan is small, about size of coffee cup, but powerful," a customer wrote
. "Great for travel. Sits nicely on a chair or in your hand. Battery life has been good so far and recharges within an hour or so."
A high-tech, sleek neck fan
This hands-free, bladeless fan is ideal for anyone who appreciates a portable fan they don't have to hold. With 78 air outlets around the neck, this fan can be used around the entire neck and can keep you cool while running (or, you know, walking in the heat). At just 9.1 ounces, this neck fan is so light, you probably won't even notice it.
Not convinced? It also has thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon. "This fan is one of the best purchases I’ve made! I read about it in [Popular Mechanics] and it was their overall best pick," a reviewer wrote
. "It’s lightweight, quiet, comfortable, and has [three] speeds. I wear it during yard work and find I don’t have to take as many breaks, and it was still going strong after a 6-hour marathon of yard work! The times I’m most glad I bought it though are when the hot flashes come! Why didn’t I find this gadget sooner?!”
A portable handheld fan with a digital display
This portable mini fan has a combination of a three-phase brushless motor and a powerful battery that improves wind speed and endurance. It promises to quickly cool you down in hot weather and can be fully charged with USB in just 1.5 to 2 hours.
"The build quality on this is great," an Amazon reviewer wrote
. "It’s sturdy and has a good weight to it. I work to manage the inventory and merchandising at a big box retail store that is poorly air-conditioned and this is a literal life saver... it’s small and compact enough to slip into my utility belt without adding bulk, and there’s an on/off switch to avoid accidentally turning the fan on which I appreciate."