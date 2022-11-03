“I ordered this as I’m an EMT and never know when I’ll get to stop to grab food or stop to warm up my food. I tried this out two days after I received it and forgot to plug in an hour before with my thanksgiving Mac N cheese leftovers and only got to plug up for about 25 minutes while I went into hospital to grab a patient and take them 6 miles away and when I got back into the ambulance and was starving my food was piping hot! I recommend this over those heating lunch boxes who may take 2 hours to get your food room temp! Love it!” — Roy Harrington

“I use it to warm up homemade soup I bring from home, pasta dishes and more for lunch at work. I even used it to heat up the gravy at Thanksgiving dinner when I ran out burners on my stove!” — Joan LaRosa

“I make a lot of soup in the winter so this is the perfect thing for me. I plug it in when I get to work and it’s hot by lunch time! I have also done leftover roast and mashed potatoes and it worked great. Everyone at work talks about how they want one now 😂” — Katy