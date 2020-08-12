HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost The answer to sweaty summers might be this ridiculous-looking portable fan on Amazon.

A lot has changed this summer, but one thing that hasn’t is the rising number on the thermometer.

Temperatures have soared across the country this summer, thanks to multiple heatwaves and one of the hottest Julys recorded in the last five years. New York City was even recently reclassified as a subtropical climate zone, now that summers in the city average above 72 degrees Fahrenheit and winters rarely dip below 27 degrees.

So how do we survive all this heat when sidewalks are sizzling and air-conditioned indoor dining is off the table in many places due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

The answer might be this ridiculous-looking portable fan on Amazon. I used to roast my friend for carrying it with her in the summer. Now look who’s laughing.

Amazon Hold this portable mini fan by the handle or fold it in half and prop it up on a table for hands-free cooling.

I discovered this fan last summer. Sweating down the sidewalk in search of margaritas while bar hopping on the Lower East Side (a sentence that now reads like it’s from another lifetime ago), I was groaning about how hot it was.

Sure, it was an obvious (and unnecessary) statement that did nothing to rectify the situation, besides reminding everyone of how uncomfortable they felt.

Except this time — like Mary Poppins herself — my friend produced this small and ridiculous electric fan from her purse. With the touch of a button, she began blasting cool air in my face — I felt instantly refreshed and grateful.

Amazon The EasyAcc Mini Handheld Fan has a 4.8-star rating, more than 8,000 reviews, is available in five colors and retails for $14 on Amazon.

This small but mighty mini handheld fan has a 4.8-star rating and more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s available in five colors and retails for just $14. It has three adjustable speeds, and works for 3 to 10 hours on of a full charge of its USB rechargeable battery.

Measuring roughly 9 inches long, it can be folded in half to fit in your purse or pocket. Hold it by the handle or fold it in half and prop it up on a table for hands-free cooling.

This portable mini fan has become a lifeline for my friend group on more than one occasion — especially now that we are spending our summer outdoors. By now, most of us have ordered our own version, and it’s not out of the ordinary to find us with our own mini “wind in face model moments” at brunch on the muggiest of days.