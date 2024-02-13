“We have three EcoFlow Delta portable power stations to run things when our house loses power, often during or after hurricanes. It runs our electric grill for two short grilling sessions. It once ran my electric cooler to keep my meds cool overnight. It powers up all our electronics during outages. Once we ran our fridge off of it, but it couldn’t last the whole night. It still kept things going long enough that we didn’t lose food. We have solar panels to recharge our DELTAs during longer outages. I wish EcoFlow also had an even more powerful household charger that could run a 5000 BTU AC window unit for emergency cooling needs. I am very glad we have our EcoFlow Deltas.” — Nini

“A recent storm resulted in a power outage that lasted several days. My Delta power station saved my refrigerated food. And when my power was restored, I recharged my Delta with the super fast XStream so I could take it to a friend who was able to run her refrigerator for 10 hours, saving her foods as well. I love my Delta so much that I bought a 2nd one.” — KarEliza

“Love this lil guy. Keeps a monitor running and my computer charged while I digital tech for photographers. Won’t last a whole day running everything, but it only takes about and hour to get back up to 80%, so I charge it during the lunch period and am good to go. Light weight, full of ports and outlets, I’m exceedingly happy. Thank you!” — Digi Guy