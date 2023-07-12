For Some Reason, Everyone's Buying This Portable Steamer For Prime Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
On Prime Day we’re using to seeing interest in huge deals on vacuums, Apple Watches and Frame TVs, but this year our readers must be particularly wrinkly. They’re buying a $28 portable clothing steamer at an alarming rate, ranking high on the list of Amazon Prime Day bestsellers this year.
HuffPost’s senior Shopping writer Lourdes Uribe also owns this steamer and previously wrote about this hidden gem:
A few years back a friend who happens to be a fashion designer and I jetted off to Spain to celebrate 30 years of best friendship, and I packed a linen jumpsuit to wear the evening of her birthday. Much to my distress, the look was so profoundly rumpled that it was rendered unwearable — that is, until my pal pulled out the handheld steamer she never leaves home without: the Hilife garment steamer. In minutes, the jumpsuit was good as new.
Despite being a fairly fastidious person, it had never occurred to me to purchase a handheld garment steamer (I was raised in an ironing board household). But as soon as I got home I ordered my own and I now use it near-weekly and never go out of town without it.
With 4.3 out of 5 stars and over 98,000 reviews on Amazon, this hardworking hand-held appliance boasts an enormous fan base, and there are a host of reasons why. One of my favorite features is that it has a nine-foot cord, so I can use it with ease in hotel rooms where outlets are scarce, and in my ancient apartment that was wired in a device-free era.
The steamer holds 240 ml of water, which adds up to about 15 minutes of continuous steaming — a must if you have multiple items to work on. It is powerful enough to work on heavy-duty fabrics like wool, but is gentle enough for more delicate summer fabrics, like silk, satin, chiffon, cotton, linen and more...
Whether you’re headed to a summer wedding, a far-flung beach, or simply need a quick and easy way to keep summer clothes wrinkle-free, having one of these Hilife steamers handy is a total game-changer.
