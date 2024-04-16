“I love, love this portable water flosser. I’ve had a lot of dental work done, including an implant, which makes it hard to floss because there is not much wiggle room between certain teeth. On my last trip to the dentist, she pointed out that a had scarred my gums and I explained it’s because the area is so tight that I have to force the floss in and out. She suggested a get a portable water flosser to use to keep from causing further damage to my gums. I ordered this but wasn’t to sure I would like it. I was amazed how much came out the first time I used it! I tend to get a lot of meat stuck around the area of my dental implant so I floss after eating and it always washes it out with ease. I floss everyday now, and even multiple times a day, compared to flossing 3-5 times a week before purchasing this. I am so glad I bought this. I highly recommend!!” — Marisha Collins

“This is very easy to use and makes a world of difference in oral hygiene. A great alternative if you struggle with traditional floss or dental picks. Its easy to use, has adjustable settings so you can get used to a new routine, and came with multiple sprayer options to find what is comfortable or most practical. Sturdy feel and a pretty sleek design while also comfortable to hold. It’s small enough to travel with but may need to be packed carefully to protect integrity.” — Kindle customer

“I live in a tiny house and don’t have room for the traditional tank water pick. This thing solves the problem easily. Easy to clean, eat to charge, one charge lasts about a week. This is now part of my shower routine. Me and my dentist are thrilled.” — Jen Ren

“Easy to use. Really does the trick to get all around teeth areas. My nephew (13) just got braces and he is surprised by what he misses with just brushing. We are both very happy with our dental flosser. Came very highly recommended by a friend.” — OneB