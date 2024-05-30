This Palm-Sized Tech Device Will Make Your Summer Travels That Much Easier

We get it: Sometimes you need internet access when you’re traveling, camping or just don’t want to ask the barista for the password. Lucky for you, portable Wi-Fi hotspots exist — and they’re generally small devices that let you surf the web and answer emails while you’re on the go. It’s also a great tool for keeping your GPS going when cell service is poor. While this tool can’t guarantee perfect internet everywhere under the sun, it can get you online in most of the US and many other countries.

According to router manufacturer Netgear, Mobile hotspots get data from local cell towers then convert those signals into Wi-Fi for whatever devices you’re using. They often hold around a 10- to 20-hour charge, so they work without being plugged in and are great for answering emails, surfing the web and quickly getting online when you’re camping, road-tripping, traveling or are generally on the go.

Advertisement

Note that like your cellphone or your home internet, you need some sort of plan/payment for them to give you Wi-Fi, which you can do mainly via SIM card with a data plan or with prepaid options from the brand.

Your current cellphone plan may already allow you to use your phone as a hotspot, meaning you can get some Wi-Fi on your computer just from your phone, ideal for sending emails or lightly surfing the web. However, if you’re trying to get larger downloads, use more complex web systems or get Wi-FI on multiple devices, you’ll likely want a hotspot device. Plus, if your existing phone hotspot plan has a data cap, you may need more data than you’re currently allowed.

Depending on your existing phone/internet plan(s), you may be able to add on a portable Wi-Fi plan to work with your device. Major cell companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile even sell their own portable hotspots (we included one of each below) and you don’t need to be an existing customer to use one. When traveling in different countries, you may find that SIM cards are cheaper for what you’d pay here, so a device that uses SIM cards may be worthwhile for you if you’re going to be overseas.

It’s worth mentioning that there is also something called a portable or travel router — basically a tool that helps boost public Wi-Fi in places like cafes, airports or hotels. However, in this story we’re just looking at hotspots, or machines that do not need already-existing Wi-Fi and active electricity to run, as travel routers often require a power cord and can demand pretty expensive data plans.

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for more internet on the go, we hope you find the right hotspot for you.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.