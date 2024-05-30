This Palm-Sized Tech Device Will Make Your Summer Travels That Much Easier

We get it: Sometimes you need internet access when you’re traveling, camping or just don’t want to ask the barista for the password. Lucky for you, portable Wi-Fi hotspots exist — and they’re generally small devices that let you surf the web and answer emails while you’re on the go. It’s also a great tool for keeping your GPS going when cell service is poor. While this tool can’t guarantee perfect internet everywhere under the sun, it can get you online in most of the US and many other countries.
According to router manufacturer Netgear, Mobile hotspots get data from local cell towers then convert those signals into Wi-Fi for whatever devices you’re using. They often hold around a 10- to 20-hour charge, so they work without being plugged in and are great for answering emails, surfing the web and quickly getting online when you’re camping, road-tripping, traveling or are generally on the go.
Note that like your cellphone or your home internet, you need some sort of plan/payment for them to give you Wi-Fi, which you can do mainly via SIM card with a data plan or with prepaid options from the brand.
Your current cellphone plan may already allow you to use your phone as a hotspot, meaning you can get some Wi-Fi on your computer just from your phone, ideal for sending emails or lightly surfing the web. However, if you’re trying to get larger downloads, use more complex web systems or get Wi-FI on multiple devices, you’ll likely want a hotspot device. Plus, if your existing phone hotspot plan has a data cap, you may need more data than you’re currently allowed.
Depending on your existing phone/internet plan(s), you may be able to add on a portable Wi-Fi plan to work with your device. Major cell companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile even sell their own portable hotspots (we included one of each below) and you don’t need to be an existing customer to use one. When traveling in different countries, you may find that SIM cards are cheaper for what you’d pay here, so a device that uses SIM cards may be worthwhile for you if you’re going to be overseas.
It’s worth mentioning that there is also something called a portable or travel router — basically a tool that helps boost public Wi-Fi in places like cafes, airports or hotels. However, in this story we’re just looking at hotspots, or machines that do not need already-existing Wi-Fi and active electricity to run, as travel routers often require a power cord and can demand pretty expensive data plans.
If you’ve been looking for more internet on the go, we hope you find the right hotspot for you.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
AT&T prepaid Turbo Hotspot
With a battery that lasts up to 15.5 hours, this AT&T hotspot will keep you going all day, helping you get Wi-Fi wherever there is AT&T service. It has an online web tool that blocks devices, filters websites, has parental controls and lets you customize security for extra protection. The hotspot also has a helpful screen that tells you what's going on with your connection and has 256 MB of memory. This model doesn't have a SIM card, but is "prepaid" meaning you buy data online before you use it. The information for that comes with the device when you set it up. Promising review:
"I travel and this works great for laptop and smart tv" — Ron Hoover
Verizon Jetpack hotspot with a SIM card
A 2.4-inch touchscreen makes this Verizon Jetpack hotspot easy to navigate. The brand says the battery will work for up to 24 hours per charge and can connect up to 15 devices. This machine can tap into mobile internet from all carriers and works to keep your data secure as you browse. Promising review:
"This is the perfect WiFi hotspot for traveling in my opinion! It was simple to get set up since I already have an account with Verizon. The unit provides more than adequately fast internet for several devices and is easy to connect to. The battery life is excellent, but I love that an extra battery was included in the kit. Additionally, I like that it came with the charger, cord, screen protector, and antennas as well as soft and hard cases. I could not be happier with this product for use while traveling, so it earns my five star recommendation and blessing for sure!" — Hogg Wyld
Simo Solis mobile hotspot
Enjoy Wi-Fi in over 135 countries with this pocket-sized Simo Solis hotspot. While it's more money upfront than some other options, it comes with the brand's lifetime data plan that gives you 1GB of data per month, for as long as the hotspot still works, if you need more than the 16 GB, you can purchase more plans on their website. The battery lasts for 16+ hours and your Wi-Fi connection can be shared with up to 10 devices simultaneously. Promising review
: "I can't say enough good things about this hotspot device! We decided to try it as a way to save money while traveling. Our cell phone plan's global pass was going to be $10 per day per line. We traveled throughout Eastern Australia for 2 weeks, and the wifi worked wonderfully! It was really fast and reliable. We kept our phones on airplane mode the entire time and used wifi calling. There was only one time when we didn't have service, but we were way out in the mountains, so we wouldn't have had service with our phones either. This was a great purchase!" — Alexa L Sweeney
GlocalMe U3 mobile hotspot
With a SIM card and prepay option, this GlocalMe U3 mobile hotspot allows you to buy data via the brand's app
for use in over 150 countries or use SIM cards. It allows for use for up to 10 devices at once and the battery lasts 13 hours. Promising review:
"I needed a Hot Spot to use for travelling. Didn't want to have to buy a new line from my cellular supplier as I would only be using it every so often. This is PERFECT! Can buy a one-day or one-month plan without having to go through my cellular company. Easy to set up and works great! Highly recommend." — Russell Dean
Netgear Nighthawk mobile hotspot
Super fast download speeds and amped up internet connection make this Netgear Nighthawk mobile hotspot worth the money. It has a 13 hour battery and can power 20 devices at once, and the brand says it works best with AT&T and T-Mobile plans. When you're not on the go you can connect this to your home router using the Gigabit Ethernet port to boost shaky Wi-Fi or to work as a backup option. This option needs a SIM card and a paid data plan. Promising review
: "This has been an excellent travel companion for me. I find myself on the road a lot and this is perfect for me to connect all of my devices. I have seen speed up to 100 Mbps thru my service provider in the best coverage areas. Slow speed of course in poor coverage areas." — Lee Blackman