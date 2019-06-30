Several Injured As Antifa, Proud Boys Clash In Downtown Portland

Several people were hurt Saturday in violent clashes in downtown Portland between far-right Proud Boys demonstrators and anti-fascist counter protesters.

Skirmishes erupted as some hit the streets to wave rainbow flags and the Proud Boys and members of the #HimToo movement held aloft Trump banners and signs. Some protesters hurled “vegan” milkshakes while others threw “milkshakes” with water and quick-drying cement, according to Portland police. Several demonstrators were also throwing eggs and water bottles.

Portland police said in a statement that “there were multiple assaults reported, as well as projectiles thrown at demonstrators and officers. There were also reports of pepper spray and bear spray being used by people in the crowd.”

Milkshakes for protesters at Sixth and Morrison. pic.twitter.com/ZWkuBzf1TF — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

This right-wing demonstrator is blocking and threatening others with a club, attracting a crowd. pic.twitter.com/6IfZbQw5hk — Molly Young (@mollykyoung) June 29, 2019

Emergency medical technician Jessyca Jones, 29, told ABC News she was protesting the “alt right ― the ones that say they aren’t fascists or Nazis, but have proved themselves otherwise. And I like throwing milkshakes at bigots,” she added.

Crowd surrounded a group near 6th/Morrison and several fights broke out. pic.twitter.com/1AVFJoZdxs — Everton Bailey Jr. (@EvertonBailey) June 29, 2019

Hundreds of opposing protesters began to face off beginning shortly after noon. Within hours as violence erupted police declared the gatherings a “civil disturbance,” ordered people to leave and shut down streets.

Police in riot gear used pepper spray to quell clashes. Three people were arrested, one for felony second-degree assault. Police asked anyone who witnessed assaults — especially those with video of incidents — to come forward.

Among the people injured were two police officers who were pepper sprayed, one punched in an arm, and one struck in the head with a “projectile.” Three civilians were “assaulted with weapons,” though police did not identify the weapons. One victim was conservative journalist Andy Ngo, whose attack was captured here on video:

Several people hit with bear spray, another person being hit over the head. #pdxprotest pic.twitter.com/YbWqM0Z9oJ — Everton Bailey Jr. (@EvertonBailey) June 29, 2019

Police on bikes broke up opposing protesters at Broadway and Morrison. pic.twitter.com/jIvsgntH4d — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

Left-wing protesters moved to the side of the street with right-wing protesters. Saw some scattered “milkshaking,” this is the police pushback. pic.twitter.com/Rn4voZOGMP — McKenna Ross (@mckenna_ross_) June 29, 2019

Large group of anti-fascists arrived and briefly engaged remaining right-wing group. Police quickly separated groups and are now blocking access to 6th and Morrison once again pic.twitter.com/su0lHIV8Oo — Dave Killen (@killendave) June 29, 2019

The crowd surrounded some people, at least 1 milkshake was thrown. Another person jumped onto the grounds of the Pioneer Courthouse and yelled at by police to get away. pic.twitter.com/a8OSAXyLa3 — Everton Bailey Jr. (@EvertonBailey) June 29, 2019

Police are continuing to investigate any incidents of violence. “We are actively investigating these incidents to hold those responsible accountable,” said Assistant Police Chief Chris Davis said.

The violence erupted nearly a year to the day after Patriot Prayer and anti-fascist activists clashed last June 30, noted Oregon Live. Portland police declared that clash a riot.

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019