Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that the federal officers brought in to quell anti-racism protests in Portland will leave the city after weeks of violent clashes with demonstrators.

“These federal officers have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community,” Brown said in a statement.

“After discussions with the Vice President and administration officials this week, the federal government has agreed to my demand and will withdraw these officers from Portland. They will also clean up the Courthouse, removing the graffiti.”

Local officials have been outspoken about their opposition to the federal officers’ presence, arguing that they had made the situation worse.

This story is developing. Please check back for more.

