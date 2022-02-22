Man Identified In Portland Mass Shooting Railed Against BLM Protesters: Report

“He has been getting more and more radicalized as the years went by,” Christenson said. “He went from ‘FU police’ to ‘Blue Lives Matter’ in the last year.”

Christenson described Smith as “a very ‘fly off the handle’ kind of guy who made me uncomfortable.”

“He’s been upset at so much,” Christenson said, “I would be like, ‘Just chill!’”

Christenson and others in the apartment complex said Smith collects and repairs guns and hasn’t been shy about telling others about his guns or showing them off.