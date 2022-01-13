Portland Pickles Mascot's Suggestive Pic Gets Team In A Real Pickle

The Portland Pickles baseball team is in a real pickle after the team mascot posted a photo on social media that may have left a sour taste in fans’ mouths.

On Wednesday, the minor league team decided to let “Dillon,” their dill pickle mascot, take over the team’s Twitter page.

MASCOT TWITTER TAKEOVER! Our mascot, Dillon, will be taking over our Twitter account NOW! Our next tweet will be him. Feel free to ask any questions or just show your support! pic.twitter.com/TC2VnGeMto — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) January 12, 2022

However, it was the next post that really aroused interest, especially since it was cropped in a very, well, suggestive manner.

new phone who dis pic.twitter.com/57JBM6oQbL — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) January 12, 2022

A few minutes after that post, it appeared that the Pickles’ had soured on the mascot takeover.

“It’s come to our attention that this photo can be misinterpreted as a disturbing image,” the next post read. “Dillon would like to go on record and say that he was trying to give his fans a thumbs up.”

We have ended our mascot takeover. It’s come to our attention that this photo can be misinterpreted as a disturbing image. Dillon would like to go on record and say that he was trying to give his fans a thumbs up. https://t.co/5VUgkhieq2 — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) January 12, 2022

A short time later, the team tried to turn the incident into a cautionary tale and warned followers to “ALWAYS double check before posting.”

ALWAYS double check before posting 💯😤 pic.twitter.com/2mXVuohdk7 — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) January 12, 2022

However, many Twitter users suspected the posting of the pervy pickle pic was no accident since the team tagged Oscar Meyer, Corn Nuts and Manscaped in the tweet, among others.

People had thoughts.

Can safely say that I did not expect to see mascot anatomy on my timeline tonight...#DillPics #PicklesBaseball https://t.co/QyQhhtzdhK — Call to the Pen (@CalltothePen) January 13, 2022