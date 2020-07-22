Democrats Demand Answers About Trump's Federal Show Of Force In Portland

The letter sought to tie the federal incursion in U.S. cities to the forcible clearing of peaceful protesters in front of the White House last month, which Barr is said to have ordered.

“Critically, it remains unclear what legal authorities the federal government has invoked for its militarized interventions in American cities,” the letter read. “All of this is part of an alarming pattern by the Trump Administration in taking an aggressive and excessive response to protests catalyzed by the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many others.”