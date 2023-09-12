Streets Engulfed In Flash Flood Of Red Wine

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Two storage tanks burst at a distillery in Portugal and caused a flash flood of red wine.

Viral video shows more than 580,000 gallons of the wine cascading down a hill in São Lourenço do Bairro on Sunday, reported the Jornal Diário de Aveiro.

Fire crews diverted the wine into nearby fields.

The land was dredged and the liquid was taken to a wastewater treatment plant.

Incredibly, no one was injured, per The Portugal News.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the distillery, Destilaria Levira, said it was storing the wine due to European Union-issued edicts on oversupply.

